Gift wrapping for a good cause Wednesday, Thursday

When Jessica Buxton, of Farmington, and her sister-in-law Emily and friend Katy traveled to Cleveland recently, they discussed different ways to help pay off students’ lunch debt in the Farmington School District.

Katy loves to wrap gifts, so she suggested they do a gift-wrapping fundraiser.

The “Gift Wrapping for a Good Cause” event takes place Wednesday and Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at Farmington Signs, located at 1249 Weber Loop Road.

Buxton and husband Jason then decided to involve their employees at Farmington Signs. The couple own the retail business Farmington Signs, and Midwest Light and Sign, which focuses on sign installation and service.

Parkland residents are asked to drop off their gifts at the Farmington business. The goal is for people to be able to drop off their unwrapped items and pick up their wrapped gifts on the same day. They can also drop off their own gift-wrapping supplies if they prefer.

“We are not sure what to expect, so please be patient with us,” said Buxton. “Our plan is to have the gifts dropped off and picked back up in the same evening, depending on the turnout.”

Buxton and her crew will take photos of the items when they’re dropped off and wrapped so they can ensure everyone receives the exact items they drop off at the event. They welcome anyone who’d like to help with giftwrapping, and they would greatly appreciate any gift-wrapping supplies.

Suggested donations for gift wrapping are $10 for up to five gifts, $20 for 6-10 gifts and $30 for 11 or more gifts. All checks (payable to Farmington School District) and cash will go toward students’ lunch account balances.

She explained how her sons asked a couple times if she could send extra money to school because some of the kids were not able to eat the same lunch which her sons had received. The reason was because those students had a balance on their lunch accounts.

Buxton emailed the school’s principal about their fundraising idea who was grateful and excited because she wanted to help students. The principal agreed to assist with the event in any way she could.

So, Buxton and others are starting with Lincoln Intermediate Center. They’re hoping to pay off student balances at that school, then the middle school where her other son attends, and then move on to other buildings within the district.

“We just wanted to make sure each child can have at least one hot meal a day,” she said. “I hate the idea of a child being singled out with a different meal than the others.”

Buxton said she knows there is a free or reduced-lunch program in the Farmington R-7 School District, but she assumes some of the families either did not apply or qualify.

“I would love to be able to pay the debt off at each building,” she said. “Any extra we can raise, the schools could set back for the children who need it. So, bring your gifts and we’ll take care of the wrapping for you.”

Buxton said Potosi’s Modern Metal Heating & Cooling made a monetary donation for the school lunch program fundraiser. Any other businesses or individuals who would like to make a monetary donation should call her at 573-330-7766. Monetary donations or gift-wrapping supplies may also be donated for the fundraiser by dropping them off weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Farmington Signs, 1249 Weber Loop Road.

“We are eager to help our kids so they can have warm meals,” she said, “and we are so excited to see the results of this fundraiser.”