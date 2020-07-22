Gilgour: MAC enrollment numbers up

It’s been an eventful first year at Mineral Area College for President Dr. Joe Gilgour with the pandemic and a campus shutdown.
“At times, it feels like 10 years, but I've been here a little over a year,” Gilgour added. “These last three months have been a little long.”
Gilgour spoke at the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce investors meeting on Tuesday at the White Magnolia Banquet Hall in Leadington, a day after the school released its plans for the fall. Classes will start on campus on Aug. 24.
“Something we told everybody over and over again is that the campus was closed and is closed, but the college has never been closed,” Gilgour said. “Our classes have kept going. Our people are still working from home.
"Good things are still happening. In fact, one of the best things I can see as a reflection of what's going on is, right now for the fall, enrollment at MAC is in the positive, in the black.”
MAC is the only community college in the state that is in the positive. That’s especially impressive, Gilgour said, as MAC has seen a significant enrollment decline over the past seven or eight years compared to the other community colleges.
“Now we're looking better than all of them and I think that's a reflection of the amount of work people are doing to keep business operations going,” he explained. “We've had people step up and get on enrollment teams, emergency enrollment teams, short-term, long-term, and that's paying off.”
They are seeing a lot of students who would normally go off to a university decide to stay local and take classes at MAC for the year instead of waiting to see what the university decides.
“It may be online; they may not be able to live in the residence hall,” Gilgour said. “And so really the best idea is to stay here. And you're not only going to get the same quality education, I think better in many cases, but you're also going to save thousands of dollars. I mean, literally thousands of dollars. And it's the same quality education, as far as that goes.
"All those credits will transfer right back to the university when they're ready to go back. And so I think that message is getting across to people.”
Having worked at community colleges for most of his career, Gilgour said he encounters people who don’t believe they are real colleges. But MAC is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, just like the universities in Missouri.
“So all these schools are held to the exact same standards,” he explained. “And so it is not an extension of high school. It is not – I don't like the term junior college – it’s not junior college. It is real college. And so it's very important that message is out there to our students.”
But Gilgour feels like people in this area understand that as MAC, originally Flat River College, has been a foundation in the community for almost 100 years.
He also talked a little bit about state funding for community colleges. Fourteen percent of MAC’s funding comes from the state, Gilgour said, but that has been severely cut for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years with the pandemic.
He said about 40% of the college students in the state attend community colleges, but those schools only get 15% of the funding for higher education.
“That doesn't seem equitable to me,” Gilgour added. “And it's something that we're fighting really hard to change and we had some momentum going around March and things changed.
"And so (the pandemic), of course, happened but all the community colleges joined and are asking for $30 million added to our core funding this year, which barely moves the needle.”
The 12 community colleges split $180 million and the four-year universities get $800 million, he said.
“It's not fair at all,” Gilgour added. “Missouri is one of the worst at it, actually. And so we're working really hard to get support.”
He also gave an update on projects they are working on at MAC, including expanding their technical programming with the new 50,000 square-foot Center for Excellence building. They had hoped to put a no-tax-increase bond on the August ballot, but have decided to push that off for a year or two. They also had thought they would have some funding from the state.
“And then, of course, 2020 happened and took that away,” Gilgour added.
They now plan to focus on the 5,000 square-foot welding facility this year with funding from a community block grant from St. Francois County. Gilgour said they hope to offer welding classes in the spring.
“It won't take long to put the building up,” he said. “We're just going through all the paperwork and getting everything done right now, but we're excited about that because that's a cornerstone of that 50,000 square-foot building. Instead of doing it all at once as I really wanted to do, we're instead going to have to take it piece by piece because of the events of this year.”
The HVAC facility will be next on the project list.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
