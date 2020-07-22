Gilgour: MAC enrollment numbers up

They are seeing a lot of students who would normally go off to a university decide to stay local and take classes at MAC for the year instead of waiting to see what the university decides.

“It may be online; they may not be able to live in the residence hall,” Gilgour said. “And so really the best idea is to stay here. And you're not only going to get the same quality education, I think better in many cases, but you're also going to save thousands of dollars. I mean, literally thousands of dollars. And it's the same quality education, as far as that goes.

"All those credits will transfer right back to the university when they're ready to go back. And so I think that message is getting across to people.”

Having worked at community colleges for most of his career, Gilgour said he encounters people who don’t believe they are real colleges. But MAC is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, just like the universities in Missouri.

“So all these schools are held to the exact same standards,” he explained. “And so it is not an extension of high school. It is not – I don't like the term junior college – it’s not junior college. It is real college. And so it's very important that message is out there to our students.”