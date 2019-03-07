A new president for Mineral Area College was announced when the school's board of trustees met Thursday — earlier than usual due to spring break next week.
Dr. Joe Gilgour was introduced as the Park Hills-based community college's new president by Board President Alan Wells at the top of the meeting.
“It was a unanimous decision of the board, with help from our search committee, our faculty, our staff, our students and the public at large,” he said. “It’s our honor, to introduce and enter into an agreement with Dr. Joe Gilgour.”
According to MAC Interim President Shirley Hofstetter, colleagues across the state laud Dr. Gilgour's passion for students.
"He's a proponent of higher education and community colleges specifically as the answer to not only bridging the skills gap in our state, but also the best way to reach those who are less likely to attend or be able to afford college," she said. "Dr. Gilgour is excited about the opportunities ahead and enthusiastic about making a positive impact in our community. We welcome him to MAC."
Hofstetter added that the college was grateful to the more than 50 candidates who expressed interest in the presidential position and considered the opportunity. She also thanked the school's employees, students and community members who participated in the search process.
Gilgour succeeds former president Dr. Steven Kurtz who retired at the end of January after leading the college for 12 years.
“I’m really excited about this,” Gilgour said. "I really like this area. I’ve been in community colleges all my professional career. My wife and my family really appreciate the rural, small town setting. There’s a lot of opportunity in the service region for Mineral Area College.”
Gilgour explained that it will be a few months before he will take over the presidency of the school. In the meantime he intends to transition into his new leadership role.
“July 1 is the official start day,” he said. “I’ll be coming over periodically between now and then. I’m still under contract with State Fair until June 30. I’ll be taking vacation periodically and come over and just try to phase into the position.”
Gilgour noted that improving student enrollment will be his main priority as it affects both the overall educational and financial health of the school.
“Enrollment is an issue for the spring," he said. "It’s been an issue here for several semesters as it is across the state, it’s not a unique thing for Mineral Area College. Unfortunately, enrollment is where most of our revenue comes from. We've got to make sure to pay the bills and to keep up the quality of education."
The beauty of the MAC campus has impressed Gilgour and he is looking forward to getting to know the community and the region as a whole.
“I love this campus," he said. "I’ve been here a couple of times before. The tour I took for the interview and seeing the inside of the buildings. It’s a really great campus.
“We are excited about getting involved in the community. I’ve got two young kids and I’m looking forward to getting them in school and getting them involved. My wife’s also interested in getting active in the community.”
Gilgour is originally from Chillicothe and currently serves as dean of student and academic support services at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. He has been with Missouri community colleges for 14 years and has lived in Missouri all his life.
He holds a bachelor's degree in Theatre and Psychology from Southwest Baptist University; a master's degree in College Student Personnel from Arkansas Tech University; and a doctorate in Education-Higher Education Administration from Saint Louis University.
Gilgour has presented at numerous conferences including the Higher Learning Commission, Missouri Community College Association and Missouri College Personnel Association. He collaborated with other colleagues from ACPA on the publication of “From Remediation to Graduation: Directions for Research and policy Practice in Developmental Education.” Gilgour has served as instructor of graduate programs at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
He and his wife Stephanie have two children, Grant and Genevieve.
