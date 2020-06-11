Gilgour refuses contract raise; voluntarily takes 10-day furlough

“It was all over the place and we don’t have quantitative date on it,” he said. “It’s mostly what students have told us. Yeah, there was access to internet. We didn’t hear a lot of people say they couldn’t afford internet. It was that they lived some place there is no internet, so we had students taking classes on their phone in the parking lot — and that’s not conducive to learning. I think they were willing to do it on a temporary basis, some of them. Some of them just dropped. Some of it was access. Some of it was technology, like they didn’t have the computer itself.

“We did hear a lot of students say they didn’t sign up for online classes. That wasn’t what they wanted to do, and they wanted to have on-ground, in-person classes, so they were just going to drop their class. And with our ‘withdrawal for crisis’ that we created, that allowed those students to do that. We wanted to accommodate them. We didn’t want a bunch of students failing and forcing them to stay in, so we did accommodate that, trying to make it where those kind of things don’t happen again.”