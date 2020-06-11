Gilgour refuses contract raise; voluntarily takes 10-day furlough

With the school he leads still reeling from budget cuts made in recent months to colleges and universities across the state due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Joe Gilgour, Mineral Area College president, broached the likelihood of additional cuts being made when the school's board of trustees met in regular session Thursday morning.
“The presidents and chancellors — we’re all really bracing for state reductions,” Gilgour told the board. “We do not know yet from the governor what the reductions are going to be in fiscal year 2021. He won’t tell us until July. I believe he’s waiting to see how state tax revenue goes for this year. There are some indications though that it’s actually somewhat up a little bit right now, so there’s some positive news there, and I believe he’s waiting. He doesn’t want to tell us what kind of budget cuts we’re going to get until he gets all the data, which is fine.”
Gilgour reminded the trustees that the school has already been hit hard by state cuts made to higher education since the shutdown of much of the United States economy that began in March due to COVID-19.
“We did our best to get prepared for it as we could, but we’re all kind of bracing for that,” he said. “We did have nearly $750,000 withheld from our budget this year — just in the last three months, so that’s a pretty big hit. That’s just MAC. Other colleges had it much worse because they get more or less funding, but we’ve been able to absorb and work on those savings this semester to try to make that balance out.
“I don’t think they can take anymore, because there’s nothing left to take — they’ve taken it all. But there’s only a few weeks left in the year, so we’re thinking we’re good for fiscal year '20 right now, that’s done, but '21, we are bracing for that. We expect a big number in July and then potential withholding throughout the year. And as I’ve told you before, the governor has indicated this is a multi-year issue, so fiscal year '21 and '22 are probably going to have the same issues.”
Gilgour announced that MAC intends to open its doors for the fall semester Aug. 24, with the plan being to offer classes taught onsite.
“We’re working on a reopen plan to be able to do that and be adaptive,” he said. “We’re trying to create online services and the availability to be able to switch without so much trauma to the students as they switch. We saw a lot of students drop classes in the spring during the changes made, so we’re trying to keep that from happening as much if we have to switch back that way.
"We have some great people working on that. We have a faculty committee working on it. Your cabinet’s working on it. There’s a lot of people that have been involved in those discussions and getting that plan working.
Trustee Camille Nations asked Gilgour if lacking online access was the reason students gave for dropping classes during the community college’s switchover to online instruction.
“It was all over the place and we don’t have quantitative date on it,” he said. “It’s mostly what students have told us. Yeah, there was access to internet. We didn’t hear a lot of people say they couldn’t afford internet. It was that they lived some place there is no internet, so we had students taking classes on their phone in the parking lot — and that’s not conducive to learning. I think they were willing to do it on a temporary basis, some of them. Some of them just dropped. Some of it was access. Some of it was technology, like they didn’t have the computer itself.
“We did hear a lot of students say they didn’t sign up for online classes. That wasn’t what they wanted to do, and they wanted to have on-ground, in-person classes, so they were just going to drop their class. And with our ‘withdrawal for crisis’ that we created, that allowed those students to do that. We wanted to accommodate them. We didn’t want a bunch of students failing and forcing them to stay in, so we did accommodate that, trying to make it where those kind of things don’t happen again.”
Noting that MAC has put in place long-term and short-term enrollment strategy teams, he said, “Short-term is doing great work and you can see the results because summer enrollment is actually up about 8% right now. You all have been here longer than I have, but it’s been a long time since summer enrollment’s been up. That team is working really hard and seeing some immediate impact on the work they’re doing.
"Our long-term enrollment group is working as well. Those are more long-term impacts, so you don’t see the impact of those yet, but several teams are working on several projects. We meet on a biweekly timeframe right now to update and know where we are. You can see that fall enrollment is down about 5% this morning and we don’t want to be down, of course, and we had predicted a 4% increase.
“That may not be where we end up now because of everything that happened, but we’re still fighting for it and if you look around the state, nobody is in as good a shape as we are. You never want to be down, but under these circumstances, that’s looking pretty good.”
Due to the severe financial shortfall the school is experiencing due to state funding cuts and decreased student enrollment, Gilgour asked the trustees to amend his contract for fiscal year 2021.
“There’s really two parts to it,” he said. “If you remember, in my contract there are set raises that in per year. We had already previously talked that I did not want to receive a raise if nobody else can receive a raise, but that wasn’t an official decision, I just told you that. I think we need to amend my contract where we hold that raise for this year; and I would like to take a 10-day pay reduction for the year — a 10-day furlough for the president.”
Placing the motion on the floor, Board President Alan Wells said to Gilgour, “Thank you. You are to be commended for that.”
Trustee Nations also commented on Gilgour’s request, saying, “I just want to say to Joe that I certainly appreciate his gesture and I think it shows really strong leadership on your part to initiate this. And I really think that’s a strong show of character on your part, so I thank you.”
The trustees unanimously approved the motion.
Earlier in the meeting, Gilgour honored several MAC employees who had been chosen for recognition by their peers. They were Leslie Evans, Non-Teaching Professional Employee of the Year; Emily Murdock, Teaching Faculty of the Year; Matt Jarvis, Classified Staff of the Year; Amy McKenna Jones, MAC Leadership Award; and Vickie Morgan, Champion of Excellence Award. Gilgour added that the names of the employees would also be submitted to the Missouri Community College Association for possible statewide recognition.
In addition to the board of trustees passing the school’s fiscal year 2021 budget, it also approved athletic insurance and athletic trainer recommendations; summer recommendation lists; submission of the school’s 2020 Nonprofit Corporate Registration Report; an amended EMS/paramedic contract; the Perryville Outreach Center lease renewal; a lease agreement pertaining to Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) guidelines; and an exception to Board Policy 4.02 due to COVID-19.
Next month’s meeting will be held July 16 at the board of trustees’ annual retreat.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
