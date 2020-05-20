Gilgour updates MAC board on core funding

In his report to the Mineral Area Board of Trustees, President Dr. Joe Gilgour said the school’s funding from the state government is a fragile situation.
But there is some hope, at least for now.
The board met on Thursday morning in a meeting streamed on YouTube and Gilgour told the members that the state legislature approved flat core funding for next year.
“We are very excited about that. They did leave the door open for withholdings during the budget year, of course. So we're still cautiously optimistic. But it's just a great sign that the legislature was able to keep our core funding flat. We've been inadequately funded for decades and so, of course, flat sounds pretty good right now. But we're still pursuing an increase for the next in the coming years, but we know that there are still chances for mid-year withholdings.”
Across the state, Gilgour said, enrollment is predicted to decline by 20-30 percent.
“We are really not in bad shape right now,” Gilgour said. “So that's a nice place to be. But we're hearing trending, across the state, is enrollment has declined. So again, we're cautiously optimistic. We like where we are right now, but we are bracing ourselves to try to maintain as best we can.”
Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets gave the board an update on enrollment numbers.
For the summer, the school is behind 135 students and 411 credit hours, according to Sheets. An enrollment strategy team has been working to make a final push for students before summer school starts on June 8.
“We only have 25 days left until summer, so I don't know if we're going to get there,” Sheets said. “But we have some ideas for our push here at the last minute.”
Fall enrollment is more promising. The school is down 74 students and only 33 credit hours, Sheets said.
“Fall applications really are looking good,” Sheets added. “In the last couple days, my inbox has been pleasantly surprised about the number of applications that are coming in.”
Sheets said they had a phone call this week with a student that perfectly illustrates the students they are trying to market to right now. The student had planned to go away to college, but with most classes moving online, the student decided it would make sense to stay home and take classes from MAC to save money.
“You’re the exact student we want,” Sheets added.
Enrollment is still an issue at the Houston location with zero students signed up.
“The community tells us they want this,” Gilgour said. “The leaders do. The schools tell us they want this. Then nobody enrolls. So we have sent teams over to do events and things and we just we cannot get momentum on this.
“We're thinking now that people are less likely to leave because of the virus and the issues going on that, actually, this could be the time that people sign up for more classes, though they may be more online.”
MAC is not spending any money on the Houston location, Gilgour said, as revenue must be brought in first. They won’t hire any instructors until enrollment numbers are in.
According to Gilgour, the economic development director in Houston believes that it might be better to move faster on a taxing district for the area. They had originally talked about two years from now.
“He feels that the local school district would support putting it on the ballot,” Gilgour said. “I don't know if people are in the mood to vote for an increase in taxes right now. But people in Houston have been very supportive of education locally on the ballot. And so if that's where we want to go, of course, we'll support it. It won't require anything of us other than just being supportive of it.”
Director of Development Kevin Thurman gave the board an update on the Emergency Student Relief Fund. In just about two months, they have raised just under $15,000.
He said they have given $14,750 to 61 students, with each student getting about $250, no less than $125. As they raise more funds, they plan to help 16 students that are on the waiting list.
“So that’s been a pretty big success,” Thurman said. “I am really happy with getting $15,000 in less than two months for that for that program.”
Reasons students applied ranged from being laid off to being a single parent or struggling to pay rent or needing money to help their parents out, according to Thurman.
“We did have some criteria set and we try to abide by that as close as we can,” Thurman said. “But we pretty much helped anyone that wanted some funds.”
Thurman also told the board the foundation’s golf tournament has been rescheduled for July 22.
With no in-person graduation happening for spring semester, Gilgour said the commencement video is being finalized this week. They have received almost 200 pictures for the video.
“We're looking forward to seeing that and everybody really needs to have that celebration of students,” Gilgour said.
The names of the about 360 graduates will also be read three times on local radio.
