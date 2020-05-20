Gilgour updates MAC board on core funding

“We're thinking now that people are less likely to leave because of the virus and the issues going on that, actually, this could be the time that people sign up for more classes, though they may be more online.”

MAC is not spending any money on the Houston location, Gilgour said, as revenue must be brought in first. They won’t hire any instructors until enrollment numbers are in.

According to Gilgour, the economic development director in Houston believes that it might be better to move faster on a taxing district for the area. They had originally talked about two years from now.

“He feels that the local school district would support putting it on the ballot,” Gilgour said. “I don't know if people are in the mood to vote for an increase in taxes right now. But people in Houston have been very supportive of education locally on the ballot. And so if that's where we want to go, of course, we'll support it. It won't require anything of us other than just being supportive of it.”

Director of Development Kevin Thurman gave the board an update on the Emergency Student Relief Fund. In just about two months, they have raised just under $15,000.