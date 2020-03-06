Gilgour weighs in on UniTec questions

Discussion at the North County School District’s board meeting in February had intensified as Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy and Board President Randy Hubbard, joined by other members of the board, wondered aloud about the efforts Mineral Area College is making to possibly take UniTec Career Center to its Park Hills campus, the funding mechanisms involved to achieve such a move and whether or not all eight sending schools would approve MAC’s bid to put a career and technical education training center for high school students on their campus.
The community college last attempted to bring UniTec, the regional vocational technical center overseen by North County School District, in April 2008.
The spring, no-tax-increase bond issue to raise $8 million, with an equal match by the state, was narrowly defeated.
MAC’s current president, Dr. Joe Gilgour, has indicated the college plans to put a building on its Park Hills campus — likely in the area where the truck driver training program is currently held — to accommodate additional career and technical education programs, regardless of whether or not the plan to move UniTec is approved and high schools begin sending students.
The size of the building and its functions depend largely on the UniTec advisory committee’s approval of MAC’s transition plan which they are now reviewing, according to Gilgour. The UniTec advisory board is comprised of the sending schools: Bismarck, Central, Farmington, Fredericktown, Kingston, Potosi, West County, and of course, North County, plus UniTec’s director, Larry Kekec.
“The plan is to take it to the North County School Board in April ask them to approve it. We will only take it to the North County School Board, though, if the (UniTec) advisory board approves it,” Gilgour said. “We won't jump ahead of that if they don't. So we’re kind of in that holding pattern right now, waiting on the response.”
Taking on UniTec also depends on funding mechanisms for a building, with some monies being promised by the state, some private contributions solicited, and a no-tax-increase bond issue being possible as early as August, when four-sevenths of the vote would be needed.
“This August would be the next time we'd be able to do that (run a bond issue without a tax increase),” Gilgour said. “And so that would get us on pace to have a transition by fall of ‘22. So, like I said, the transitions really depend on a building. And so our plan right now is to have that building opening in fall of ‘22.”
As far as programming, Gilgour said, the MAC plan is to bring all UniTec programs and personnel over, part and parcel.
“I know that's been a question that people have had,” Gilgour said. “There's lots of rumors going around, but we plan to take all the health programs and, you know, come over with us, we want everybody to be there.
“And that includes all personnel, both staff and faculty, and administrators.”
Gilgour did offer a caveat on the instructors.
“We want all the instructors to come, too, however, the superintendents, several of them and people in industry have indicated they want industry-recognized credentials for the students,” Gilgour said. “And so, to be able provide that, the instructors may have to get some more qualifications, but we are going to reimburse those costs if they do need some training or a certificate or whatever it is. MAC will reimburse those costs after they work here for a year.”
This spring a couple of hurdles would need to be jumped to move forward on the UniTec model of programming at MAC for high school students and adults. And, Gilgour said MAC would have to jump through a few more hoops to clear the way with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Even so, Gilgour said, if the advisory committee and the North County School Board do not approve of MAC’s UniTec transition blueprint, the community college intends to proceed with plans for a building that would be significantly smaller, shrinking from 100,000 square feet to 50,000 square feet and offering career and technical education programs only to adults, on machine tool technology, automotive, and HVAC perhaps.
“Right now, the superintendents are still trying to figure out whether it’s what's best for their students. And that's really what we want, you know, we want what's best for the students. So really it’s not about MAC or UniTec,” Gilgour said. “It's about the students. And so we want to make sure that we're doing what's best for them.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.