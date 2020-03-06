Gilgour weighs in on UniTec questions

Gilgour did offer a caveat on the instructors.

“We want all the instructors to come, too, however, the superintendents, several of them and people in industry have indicated they want industry-recognized credentials for the students,” Gilgour said. “And so, to be able provide that, the instructors may have to get some more qualifications, but we are going to reimburse those costs if they do need some training or a certificate or whatever it is. MAC will reimburse those costs after they work here for a year.”

This spring a couple of hurdles would need to be jumped to move forward on the UniTec model of programming at MAC for high school students and adults. And, Gilgour said MAC would have to jump through a few more hoops to clear the way with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Even so, Gilgour said, if the advisory committee and the North County School Board do not approve of MAC’s UniTec transition blueprint, the community college intends to proceed with plans for a building that would be significantly smaller, shrinking from 100,000 square feet to 50,000 square feet and offering career and technical education programs only to adults, on machine tool technology, automotive, and HVAC perhaps.

“Right now, the superintendents are still trying to figure out whether it’s what's best for their students. And that's really what we want, you know, we want what's best for the students. So really it’s not about MAC or UniTec,” Gilgour said. “It's about the students. And so we want to make sure that we're doing what's best for them.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

