Girl dies in Farmington house fire

A toddler died Friday night in a house fire in Farmington.
Within five minutes of receiving the call at 8:16 p.m. Friday night, Farmington firefighters arrived to battle the blaze in a split-level home in the 200 block of Kingsway Street, according to Todd Mecey, department fire chief.
“Any time a fatality is involved, especially a child, it’s especially hard,” Mecey said.
On arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire consuming the front of the house where the girl, who is believed to be 2 or 3 years old, was said to be trapped inside. Neighbors stood in their yards, some visibly praying, all staying as far away as possible to let the first responders do their work.
Mecey said an adult male resident of the home had attempted to rescue the child. He received serious burns and was later transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment. The chief said a 4-year-old boy had escaped without injury.
Wearing full gear, firefighters made a primary search and were able to find the child within five minutes of their arrival on the scene, but she was deceased, Mecey said.
Firefighters continued to work on extinguishing the flames for another 25 minutes. The state fire marshal’s office was called to investigate the scene and officially determine the cause. Because of the fatality involved, the scene was worked for about six more hours, Mecey said.
Wolf Creek, Doe Run and Park Hills fire departments provided assistance. Desloge and Big River/Bonne Terre fire departments moved into the Farmington Fire House as back-up.
A couple of GoFundMe accounts have been listed, one by Bryant Restoration for funeral expenses and one by Ryan Erard, who identifies himself as brother to the burn victim, to help with expenses and to replace things the family lost in the fire. For more information on the accounts, go to GoFundMe.com and contact the organizers.
