Girl dies in Farmington house fire

A toddler died Friday night in a house fire in Farmington.

Within five minutes of receiving the call at 8:16 p.m. Friday night, Farmington firefighters arrived to battle the blaze in a split-level home in the 200 block of Kingsway Street, according to Todd Mecey, department fire chief.

“Any time a fatality is involved, especially a child, it’s especially hard,” Mecey said.

On arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire consuming the front of the house where the girl, who is believed to be 2 or 3 years old, was said to be trapped inside. Neighbors stood in their yards, some visibly praying, all staying as far away as possible to let the first responders do their work.

Mecey said an adult male resident of the home had attempted to rescue the child. He received serious burns and was later transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment. The chief said a 4-year-old boy had escaped without injury.

Wearing full gear, firefighters made a primary search and were able to find the child within five minutes of their arrival on the scene, but she was deceased, Mecey said.