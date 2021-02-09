Girl dies, parents injured in Doe Run house fire

A 5-year-old girl died and her parents were injured as the result of an early-morning fire in Doe Run on Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:03 a.m. to the blaze in the 2600 block of Maple Street. Several departments from the area were called in to assist.

According to officials, Peighton Peterson, 5, died in the fire and her parents, James and Tori Peterson suffered serious injuries in the blaze and are in St. Louis hospitals.

A friend of the family said James was in a medically-induced coma for the severity of the burns from trying to rescue their daughter, while Tori had burns to her nose and lungs.

Damage to the home was extensive.

A GoFundMe page has been created to pay funeral and medical costs, along with rebuilding their home. Donations can also be made at First State Community Bank, in care of John Snider, Tori’s father.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.

