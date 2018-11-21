Give thanks for weather, gas prices

Parkland residents may have a bit of a hard time this year in deciding whether they’re most thankful for the beautiful weather or the lower gas prices they’ll be enjoying locally over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
After last week’s cold, wet and snowy weather, things have shaped up for a very nice Thanksgiving forecast for the region, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS is predicting clear skies today with a high near 56 and a calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Tonight, expect continued clear skies with a low around freezing and a light south wind.
Thanksgiving Day will offer clear skies with a high near 57 and a calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Thursday evening will be mostly clear with a low around 38 and a south wind around 7 mph.
For the remainder of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, NWS is forecasting a 90 percent chance of rain Friday with a high near 51. Rain will continue into the evening hours before midnight. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 and a 70 percent chance of precipitation. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 59. Conditions Saturday evening will turn partly cloudy with a low around 43.
Sunday will bring back a chance for rain, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise, conditions will be partly sunny with a high near 55. A chance for rain continues that evening with a low around 35.
As far as fuel costs in the state, gasoline prices have fallen 10.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27 a gallon Saturday, according to a daily survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. This compares with the national average that has fallen 5.6 cents per gallon from last week to $2.62 a gallon.
Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 4.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 34.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 24.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 7.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
In the Parkland, prices have dropped considerably over the past several weeks. As of Tuesday evening, the cheapest gas was selling in Bonne Terre where regular unleaded was going for as low as $2.04 a gallon. On the other end of the spectrum, however, the highest price for regular unleaded recorded in the area was $2.39 a gallon. It wasn’t that many days ago that unleaded fuel in the Parkland was running as high as $2.59 a gallon and up.
Nationwide, Thanksgiving gas prices will be the highest since 2014 even after a drop of 25 cents in the national average since the start of October, leading to a decline in holiday travel on the roads during the busiest traveling weekend of the year.
GasBuddy.com projects the national average gas price this Thanksgiving will be $2.57 per gallon. The last Thanksgiving Day when gas prices were more expensive was in 2014 when the national average was $2.79 per gallon. Although prices are higher than previous years, seasonal declines have now hit every state in the country and may accelerate in the days leading into Thanksgiving.
“While gas prices have dropped in the last month, we’ll be paying nearly $80 million more over the travel period as a country than we did last year,” said Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst. “Conversely, we’ll be spending $1.7 billion less than what we spent at the pump during the 2012 Thanksgiving travel period. With gas prices decreasing in nearly every city every day since mid-October, travelers should be shopping around to find the stations that have passed along the big savings.”
According to an annual holiday travel survey, 32 percent of participants said high gas prices were impacting their travel plans. This year is expected to have a 15 percent decrease in travelers on the road for Thanksgiving compared to 2017. However, there’s reason to expect some last-minute mind-changing due to the recent fall in gas prices that has seen stations in eight states drop their price to $1.99 a gallon or less.
