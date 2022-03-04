'Giving Hope to the Homeless' at March Women’s Connection

This month’s Women’s Connection Brunch will take place from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday in the Farmington Presbyterian Church fellowship hall located at Columbia and Cayce streets.

Nicolle Hahn, community services director for East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) since September 2020, is a Kansas native who has found her home and family here in southeastern Missouri. Prior to joining the world of Community Action, she worked for more than 15 years in many different capacities for the YMCA.

Hahn has a passion for serving those in the community, as well as the work that EMAA performs. In 2021, her department served more than 3,394 people, either through the programs it oversees or by referring them to other agency programs and community resources.

The Community Services staff serves eight counties in southern Missouri — Bollinger, Cape, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, and Washington.

In January 2022, the Community Services Department opened the Uplift Overnight Shelter in Farmington. The shelter houses 62 people in a congregate setting, provides case-working and helps clients through programs and services that meet their needs where they are. Hahn emphasizes that the shelter wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support.

Keri McCrory, EMAA’s executive director since 2016, and former Community Services director for 16 years, began her career with EMAA in 1990. She will accompany Hahn to the brunch and share other services that the organization provides.

The Women’s Connection speaker for the month of March is Marcia Gillis from Bella Vista, Arkansas. Born and raised in northern California, she has lived in several other states around the country, as well as in Europe where she backpacked through more than 30 countries. She said she still loves spending time in the outdoors — especially hiking.

Gillis, who is married with two adult daughters and a grandson, has also been employed as a contract writer and sales professional for two major corporations. She has produced self-help products for TV and served on several church staff. She leads Bible studies, has ministered to people in jail and leads Celebrate Recovery groups. Gillis will address the topic “Life’s Healing Choices.”

To make your reservation or cancellation for the $10 event, call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274.

