Giving Tuesday

This Giving Tuesday Young Faith in Christ (YFC) will be handing out 50 baskets to different individuals and businesses in the community. Young people who are a part of YFC meet regularly in schools throughout the county to have Bible studies to help reach the spiritual need in schools.

 submitted by Rob Gerst

Between the holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas, there is another day that individuals can look to in the spirit of thankfulness and giving to give back to the community.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, since 2012, has been deemed as the National/Global Day of Giving or Giving Tuesday.

According to Rob Gerst, executive director for Young Faith in Christ (YFC), Giving Tuesday started off small in 2012 but turned into a global event pretty quickly.

Gerst explained that Giving Tuesday is a day when people give to a non-profit organization, whether that be local or national, to help cultivate an attitude of giving back after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Gerst continued to say that YFC, as an organization, will be handing out 50 baskets that day to different businesses and people in the area “with no strings attached” as a way to thank the individuals for their service and giving.

YFC is also starting a new Bible study in De Soto that day as well.

“YFC is a non-profit organization that partners with schools to reach the spiritual needs of the school by having Bible studies in the schools,” said Gerst. “And we have a mentor program in many schools in the county.”

Gerst spoke of a specific service that YFC does year round and not just on Giving Tuesday.

“At the Farmington Junior High and High School right now we have a program for students who are assigned a detention,” explained Gerst. “Our program gives them the opportunity of doing community service instead of having the detention.”

This community services looks like anything from helping the local food pantries to going to businesses and washing windows.

“We look for opportunities to do things that are productive in the community,” said Gerst.

“Specifically with Giving Tuesday, we just want to encourage people to slow down, look at the community and look at what you can do for the community,” said Gerst.

He explained that this day is an opportunity for people to give any way that they would like, whether that be to a non-profit organization or buying someone lunch.

“We don’t have a huge aspiration of raising a lot of funds,” said Gerst.

“Even though we say that Christmas in the most wonderful time of the year, for a lot of people it is a real downer, so my desire is for this day to be a day of kindness and a day that makes this time of year be good for people.

“My hope is just that people will take a break that day and give back to someone else.”

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

