Giving Tuesday: Spotlight on Parkland PRC

Editor’s note: The Daily Journal has partnered with select nonprofit organizations in the area to promote Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1. Giving Tuesday refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season.
Nonprofit's Name: Parkland PRC
Your Nonprofit's Mission: To provide free care, support, and education regarding pregnancy, relational health, and parenting.
Executive Director: Becky Laubinger
Board Members: Tracy Stam, Ann Lutsch, Dr. Josh and Sarah Wilson, Doug and Melonie Smith, Ken and Betty McIntyre, Dave and Kelly Dallas, Dr. Darrell and Jeanie Griffin
Best Contact Information: 573-431-6001, parklandprc@gmail.com
How has your organization and those you serve been impacted by COVID-19? Due to COVID, we are not able to meet in groups for parenting classes. While we still serve clients, the lack of the group connections has added to the feelings isolation for some of some of our clients. Additionally, we have given out many more emergency supplies such as diapers and wipes. COVID also caused the cancellation of many of the PRC fundraising activities.
How can the community help you? The Parkland PRC has run out of size 5 diapers. Community donations of this size of diapers as well as preemie - size 4T clothes would be a huge help, as well as financial donations to help the PRC continue to provide free services and classes for our clients.
