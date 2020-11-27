Giving Tuesday: Spotlight on SFC Community Partnership

Editor’s note: The Daily Journal has partnered with select nonprofit organizations in the area to promote Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1. Giving Tuesday refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season.
Name of Nonprofit: St. Francois County Community Partnership/Season of Hope
Your nonprofit's mission: To build, nurture and strengthen families, ensuring that every person has the opportunity to become a healthy, productive, and contributing member of the community.
Director: William Bunch
List your board members: Chairman Rob Baker, Vice Chairman Christopher Massey, Secretary Meg Reiner, Treasurer Cynthia Barton, Jessica Hinkebein, Shelly Bess, Karen Adams, Vickey Bonney, Robert Bullock, Ashley Deason, Amber Elliott, Brandon Gregory, Sarah Haas, Elizabeth Hartmann, Chuck Henson, Tina Miller, Marsha Petty, Kendra Pigg, Mary Ross, Christine Saylor, Al Sullivan, Alan Wells, and Becky Yount.
Support Local Journalism
Best contact information: 573-760-0212
How has your organization and those you serve been impacted by COVID-19? The first major change was the cancellation of the annual Health Expo in 2020. Normally the Health Expo is held each April at the Mineral Area College Field House with over 50 vendors providing information and various health screenings, free of charge. Every year the screenings identify health warnings of participants in need of follow-up. Some of these referrals for follow-up are for serious, life-threatening conditions which may have otherwise gone unchecked if not for the Health Expo.
Our other prominent annual event, Season of Hope, has been modified significantly this year due to COVID-19. Instead of taking in donated toys/clothing and the purchase of additional items with donated monies, we are only able to purchase gift cards for the distribution to the families of referred children. In a normal year, volunteers and donors take the wish lists of over a thousand St. Francois County children and shop for items on each list. Each child receives approximately $75 in gifts from their wish lists. This year parents will have to do the shopping themselves.
Our Educare Program, which provides training on various child care topics and does visits with the smaller daycare providers, has had to limit their visits and/or do visits outdoors. With inclement weather coming on and the pandemic still a serious issue, most visits will have to be conducted by telephone. Some trainings have been canceled due to lack of participation due to the pandemic.
In general, there have been a lot of cancellations of events normally attended by staff and board members. Virtual conferences have replaced a number of these events, but face to face is always better for discussion of best practices and networking opportunities.
How can the community help you? Right now we are in the middle of the Season of Hope project and we are in need of donations. As we aren't collecting toy and clothing donations this year, we need monetary donations to support the annual costs of this project. Donations from our regular supporters seem to be coming in as usual; however, we could certainly use some additional support from new donors. Additional corporate sponsors would be most welcome.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.