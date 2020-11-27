Giving Tuesday: Spotlight on SFC Community Partnership

Our other prominent annual event, Season of Hope, has been modified significantly this year due to COVID-19. Instead of taking in donated toys/clothing and the purchase of additional items with donated monies, we are only able to purchase gift cards for the distribution to the families of referred children. In a normal year, volunteers and donors take the wish lists of over a thousand St. Francois County children and shop for items on each list. Each child receives approximately $75 in gifts from their wish lists. This year parents will have to do the shopping themselves.

Our Educare Program, which provides training on various child care topics and does visits with the smaller daycare providers, has had to limit their visits and/or do visits outdoors. With inclement weather coming on and the pandemic still a serious issue, most visits will have to be conducted by telephone. Some trainings have been canceled due to lack of participation due to the pandemic.

In general, there have been a lot of cancellations of events normally attended by staff and board members. Virtual conferences have replaced a number of these events, but face to face is always better for discussion of best practices and networking opportunities.