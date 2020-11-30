Giving Tuesday: Spotlight on Sheets/Young Inc. Medical Equipment

Editor’s note: The Daily Journal has partnered with select nonprofit organizations in the area to promote Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1. Giving Tuesday refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season.
Name of Nonprofit: Sheets/Young Inc. Medical Equipment
Your nonprofit's mission: Our mission is to provide much-needed medical equipment and supplies to individuals, who for some reason, are not able to get those items.
Director/Organizer: Rick Young and Cecelia Young
Board members: Chris Reagan, Tom Mooney, Frieda Allen, Penny Biesemeyer, Chris Smith, Tonya Robbins and Conita Follis.
Best contact information: 573-783-9167 or 783-4623
How has your organization and those you serve been impacted by COVID-19? Many people are out of work and can’t afford the equipment and supplies that they need.
How can the community help you? Any donations are a great help whether financial or equipment and supplies. Those are all needed. Most of all we need you to keep us in your prayers.
