Giving Tuesday: Spotlight on Shop With a Cop

Name of Nonprofit: St. Francois County Shop With a Cop
Your nonprofit's mission: Help underprivileged children have a Christmas and create a rapport with the deputies, police officers and first responders.
Director/Organizer: Lora Henson
Board members: Deputy Amy Brenneke, Deputy Tammy Romine, Joan Denman and Kristie Randazzo
Best contact info: Located at St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, 1550 Doubet Road, Farmington MO 63640. Call 573-431-2777.
How has your organization and those you serve been impacted by COVID-19? Donations are down. All fundraisers we normally do have been canceled this year. However, some of the community has done some fundraising for us.
How can the community help you? The community can help by donating to our program and let the kids in the community know they are there for them and we have an awesome community.
