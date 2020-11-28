Giving Tuesday: Spotlight on Shop With a Cop

Editor’s note: The Daily Journal has partnered with select nonprofit organizations in the area to promote Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1. Giving Tuesday refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season.

Name of Nonprofit: St. Francois County Shop With a Cop

Your nonprofit's mission: Help underprivileged children have a Christmas and create a rapport with the deputies, police officers and first responders.

Director/Organizer: Lora Henson

Board members: Deputy Amy Brenneke, Deputy Tammy Romine, Joan Denman and Kristie Randazzo

Best contact info: Located at St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, 1550 Doubet Road, Farmington MO 63640. Call 573-431-2777.

How has your organization and those you serve been impacted by COVID-19? Donations are down. All fundraisers we normally do have been canceled this year. However, some of the community has done some fundraising for us.