Giving Tuesday: Spotlight on Shop With a Cop
Giving Tuesday: Spotlight on Shop With a Cop

Editor’s note: The Daily Journal has partnered with select nonprofit organizations in the area to promote Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1. Giving Tuesday refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season.

Name of Nonprofit: St. Francois County Shop With a Cop

Your nonprofit's mission: Help underprivileged children have a Christmas and create a rapport with the deputies, police officers and first responders.

Director/Organizer: Lora Henson

Board members: Deputy Amy Brenneke, Deputy Tammy Romine, Joan Denman and Kristie Randazzo

Best contact info: Located at St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, 1550 Doubet Road, Farmington MO 63640. Call 573-431-2777.

How has your organization and those you serve been impacted by COVID-19? Donations are down. All fundraisers we normally do have been canceled this year. However, some of the community has done some fundraising for us. 

How can the community help you? The community can help by donating to our program and let the kids in the community know they are there for them and we have an awesome community.

