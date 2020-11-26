Giving Tuesday: Spotlight on United Way of SFC

Editor’s note: The Daily Journal has partnered with select nonprofit organizations in the area to promote Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1. Giving Tuesday refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season.

Name of Nonprofit: The United Way of St. Francois County

Your nonprofit's mission: To provide funding and support to non-profit groups to help meet the most basic human needs of food, shelter, health, educational and social welfare services in the St. Francois County area.

Director: Clay Whitener

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

List your board members: President Jessica Horton; Vice President; Luann Honerkamp; Treasurer Sue Evans; Secretary; Shawnna Robinson; Members: Katha Dziewa, Shelly Tate, Laddie Cross, Harry Peterson, Tim Morgan, Brice Sechrest, Alison Sheets, Jackie Berry, Ginger Pizarro, Theresa Bauman, Heather Garner, Mark Toti and Kim Hutson.

Best contact information: Office 573-760-8929, Cell 573-315-6883 email director@unitedwayofsfc.org or clay.whitener51@gmail.com