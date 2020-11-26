Giving Tuesday: Spotlight on United Way of SFC

Editor’s note: The Daily Journal has partnered with select nonprofit organizations in the area to promote Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1. Giving Tuesday refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season.
Name of Nonprofit: The United Way of St. Francois County
Your nonprofit's mission: To provide funding and support to non-profit groups to help meet the most basic human needs of food, shelter, health, educational and social welfare services in the St. Francois County area.
Director: Clay Whitener
List your board members: President Jessica Horton; Vice President; Luann Honerkamp; Treasurer Sue Evans; Secretary; Shawnna Robinson; Members: Katha Dziewa, Shelly Tate, Laddie Cross, Harry Peterson, Tim Morgan, Brice Sechrest, Alison Sheets, Jackie Berry, Ginger Pizarro, Theresa Bauman, Heather Garner, Mark Toti and Kim Hutson.
Best contact information: Office 573-760-8929, Cell 573-315-6883 email director@unitedwayofsfc.org or clay.whitener51@gmail.com
How has your organization and those you serve been impacted by COVID-19? We have had to cancel several of our fundraising programs, which has impacted our ability to help all of the agencies that we help fund.
How can the community help you? DONATE. 100% of what you give goes right back out into our community to help our neighbors in need.
