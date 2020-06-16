Goats bring smiles

Sunshine and an early morning breeze filled the courtyard Saturday as participants arrived to take part in “Baby Goat Stretch Therapy.”
The baby goats and a few other furry friends made it the sweetest fitness event ever in downtown Farmington.
“Baby Goat Stretch Therapy” was a huge hit with participants. The littlest participants – George, Edith, Dolly, Bunker, Katara, Gloria and Elly Mae – stole the show. They are Nigerian Dwarf goats who traveled from De Soto with two Great Pyrenees puppies Winslow and Lola and puppy Cali.
The goats have been on Kingsland’s farm for a few months. This was their first “official” event.
The yoga-stretching event took place between Ophelia Boutique and The Old No. 102 Tap House & Wood Fired Pizza. Ophelia Boutique owner Patrice Parson and Goats on D Go’s Kim Kingsland and business partner Sarah Greenlee sponsored this yoga-themed therapy event.
Kingsland had promised before the event happened that there would likely be “plenty of laughter and loving on the goats.”
That definitely proved true.
During the Saturday morning stretching, the animals were playful and interactive. From cuddling to climbing to investigating, the curious goats and sweet puppies enjoyed making their way throughout the temporarily fenced plaza to interact and visit with participants.
There were a few interesting moments when droppings appeared – and were quickly swept up – or when a couple goats tried to make a quick escape.
The animals enjoyed animal cracker treats from attendees. Parson weaved her way around the yoga mats to plant cookies on different participants’ backs which the goats happily retrieved.
After about an hour of stretching, participants pampered the animals by brushing or combing their hair, taking photos of or with them, or giving them extra attention.
“One of our main goals for our goat therapy sessions is to bring out a sweet genuine joy in people,” said Kingsland. “I want people to leave feeling happy and light.”
She said watching all the participants interact with their goats and puppies allowed her to see, hear and feel the joy.
“I am blessed and amazed daily with my little tribe and so glad I can share them with others,” said Kingsland.
This first-time goat stretch therapy event was so successful that a second has already been scheduled for June 27 from 8:15-9:45 a.m. Tickets are on sale now at Ophelia. Spots filled up fast for the first event so be sure to order quickly. Call 573-915-5141 for details.
A meet-and-greet event sponsored by Ophelia Boutique will take place this Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the courtyard where individuals can brush or comb the goats and puppies and feed them a snack. There will also be an area with props to take photos. Cost is $5 and can be paid at the event. Participants will get to spend about 10 minutes with the animals inside the fenced area.
