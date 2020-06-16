Goats bring smiles

There were a few interesting moments when droppings appeared – and were quickly swept up – or when a couple goats tried to make a quick escape.

The animals enjoyed animal cracker treats from attendees. Parson weaved her way around the yoga mats to plant cookies on different participants’ backs which the goats happily retrieved.

After about an hour of stretching, participants pampered the animals by brushing or combing their hair, taking photos of or with them, or giving them extra attention.

“One of our main goals for our goat therapy sessions is to bring out a sweet genuine joy in people,” said Kingsland. “I want people to leave feeling happy and light.”

She said watching all the participants interact with their goats and puppies allowed her to see, hear and feel the joy.

“I am blessed and amazed daily with my little tribe and so glad I can share them with others,” said Kingsland.

This first-time goat stretch therapy event was so successful that a second has already been scheduled for June 27 from 8:15-9:45 a.m. Tickets are on sale now at Ophelia. Spots filled up fast for the first event so be sure to order quickly. Call 573-915-5141 for details.

A meet-and-greet event sponsored by Ophelia Boutique will take place this Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the courtyard where individuals can brush or comb the goats and puppies and feed them a snack. There will also be an area with props to take photos. Cost is $5 and can be paid at the event. Participants will get to spend about 10 minutes with the animals inside the fenced area.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

