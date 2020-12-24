God comes to us as a helpless baby

Mary was probably not wearing purple or red; and Joseph, I do not think, was just standing idly by or being out of touch and disinterested. I would imagine he was covered with sweat as Mary was, and they were both exhausted with fear and relief that this thing was finally all finished.

I am awestruck that God in all His power and glory would come into the world this way. God loves us so much that He wants to relate to us. He wants to feel what we feel, hurt like we hurt, be tempted like we are tempted. He wanted to have hair, toenails, and fingers. He wanted to experience what it is to really be human. God incarnate and human both at the same time! WOW. I am drawn to a Jesus who can weep and grow and hurt and love. A God who loves us so much that He takes all the sin that will ever be committed and caries it to a cross as a criminal. The only perfect person to ever live dies for everyone that will ever be born.