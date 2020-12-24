God comes to us as a helpless baby

I never thought I would see our most special and meaningful holidays played out like we have seen.
Easter was so different. The most important day of all, the day we celebrate victory over sin and death – the most important day in the Christian year celebrated with distancing and isolation. It just does not feel right to not be in church and hug one another, shake hands, and express our joy at being together and seeing each other and being the living body of Christ.
The virus gives us the opportunity to care more about others than we do ourselves and to live out the “Golden Rule” by wearing masks and genuinely loving other people more than ourselves. I remember the old commercials about washing our hands with the “Lava Jeffery.” My mother would always tell me to use the soap and not just get my hands wet because she knew I was in a hurry to eat the great meals she had prepared. I have also not seen so many masks since I was little playing cowboys and Indians and cops and robbers with all my friends growing up in Cape Girardeau.
Things are all different and do not feel right. But maybe that is how it should be for us to appreciate what God did for us so long ago. Personally, I would have never in a million years done this the way God did. I mean to come into the world as a helpless baby totally dependent and unable to do one thing for himself. Moreover, to trust a couple of kids who were out of town with no family! No nurse, no clean place to stay, no help, no family.
God could have showed up at 30 years old teaching in front of the temple in Jerusalem or appeared out of a cloud of smoke on the banks of the Mediterranean Sea. He could have come down out of a whirlwind in Judea. That is not the way God chose to do this. All these other ways make perfect logical sense. I am so glad we can celebrate that God does not do things the way we think they should be done. Our logic is not His logic, and science and physics do not limit God in any way.
God can and does enter this world of pain and misery by the womb and birth canal of a virgin. God is birthed into this world not under a doctor’s care or in the home of parents and friends or even a home. The King of Kings is birthed into the world in a stable, not with angels but darkness and cattle. He is not laid down on the bed of a king. His head does not rest on a top-of-the-line best-money-can-buy mattress. The great “I Am’s” head and body are wrapped in rags used to clean the cattle. He was laid in a cattle feeder with no more than straw for warmth and comfort.
The angels sing out on the hillside for and with the shepherds. Mary and Joseph are alone in a strange place without any family at all. The sheep fields are aglow with the glory, but the manger is still and dark. Luke tells us that this birth was not easy but cold and raw. I have never really liked a lot of today’s modern nativity scenes because they seem too pretty, much too clean and too easy for my way of thinking.
Mary was probably not wearing purple or red; and Joseph, I do not think, was just standing idly by or being out of touch and disinterested. I would imagine he was covered with sweat as Mary was, and they were both exhausted with fear and relief that this thing was finally all finished.
I am awestruck that God in all His power and glory would come into the world this way. God loves us so much that He wants to relate to us. He wants to feel what we feel, hurt like we hurt, be tempted like we are tempted. He wanted to have hair, toenails, and fingers. He wanted to experience what it is to really be human. God incarnate and human both at the same time! WOW. I am drawn to a Jesus who can weep and grow and hurt and love. A God who loves us so much that He takes all the sin that will ever be committed and caries it to a cross as a criminal. The only perfect person to ever live dies for everyone that will ever be born.
Herods, Grinches and Scrooges exist. They have and can try to stop Christmas from coming, but 100 lies of Satan about wealth and all kinds of material things cannot cause the Whos in Whoville to cry boo who. Linus tells Charlie Brown about what Christmas is all about. All of us need to be reminded now and again: God loving us so much that he would come in the middle of all our sin and hate, and He would love us and give us a chance at life that is abundant and eternal to all who will believe in Him. I believe and hope you do, too.