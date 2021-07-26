Golf tournament to help foster kids at Christmas

The 4th Annual Par-Tee Fore Kids Golf Tournament, which raises money for kids in foster care during the holiday season, is set for Aug. 7 at Terre Du Lac Country Club.

The tournament, a four-person scramble, begins at 10 am. The entry fee is $240 per team, which includes a SWAG bag, greens, cart fee, drinks, Margaritaville, lunch and a dinner by Mario's Italia.

The tournament is hosted by Par-Tee Fore Kids Inc. which is a 501(c)(3) organization that raises funds to grant the wishes of local children in foster care during the Christmas season. It is the organization's largest fundraising event.

“It has become a much-anticipated tournament, with many teams returning each year,” said Kim Pate, event coordinator. “Golfers enjoy coming out to support a good cause while having the opportunity to win many great prizes. Community businesses and individuals provide donations such as gift certificates, raffle baskets, coolers, and a variety of other items. There are several golf courses who also contribute certificates, including the Legends Country Club and Aberdeen."

Pate said it's been a pleasure to coordinate a great time for golfers who make sure kids in foster care can have happier holidays.