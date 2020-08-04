Golf tourney to raise funds for foster kids' Christmas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spots are still open for individual players and teams for the Third Annual Par-Tee Fore Kids Charitable Golf Tournament taking place Saturday at the Terre du Lac Country Club, 1424 Rue Riviera in Bonne Terre.

The fundraiser is an 18-hole, four-person scramble, flighted. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $60 per person/$240 per team and includes a swag bag, greens, cart fee and drinks, along with lunch and dinner. Dinner will be provided by Mario's Italia of Farmington.

Proceeds from the event will help grant the wishes of children in foster care during the Christmas season. In addition to the tournament, there will be a 50/50 raffle and a number of prizes and giveaways.

To register for the tournament or sign up for a hole sponsorship, contact Kim Pate at 573-783-1445 or by email at partee4kids@gmail.com.

