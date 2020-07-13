Golfers tee off for Shop With a Cop 2020 kickoff

Sheriff Dan Bullock said he was not exactly sure how the Christmas fundraiser will look this year, given that they weren’t able to hold all of the fundraising events they usually would.

“We may end up having an abbreviated Shop With a Cop this year,” said Bullock. “We had [more than 500 children participate] last year, but coming up this year with the coronavirus, people laid off from work, and businesses running with half or a quarter of their staff, we may not be able to raise the funds to help that many people this year -- kind of a slack year for us.

“Whatever we raise will be spent on the kids; you can bet on that,” Bullock added.

This year, the players remembered the late Rod Harris, former St. Francois County Jail nurse who passed away earlier this year. Harris volunteered much of his time helping out with the Shop with a Cop program.

“This is our first event without him,” said Henson. “Even though I took it over, he still went to all the events with me. It was his thing.”

Henson said the next fundraiser would hopefully take place Labor Day when one lucky person will win an ATV raffle.

Normally, they raise money at Farmington Country Days, St. Francois County Fair, and Bismarck's July 4 festival but those events were cancelled this year due to coronavirus.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.