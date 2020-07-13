Golfers tee off for Shop With a Cop 2020 kickoff

Golfers converged in Farmington Friday to play in the 9th annual fundraising golf tournament at Crown Pointe Golf Club, benefiting the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department’s Shop With a Cop program.
This year’s tournament brought 82 people out to the links, playing on 18 teams, to help give area children a good Christmas.
The local Shop with a Cop program is the largest in the nation and helps provide Christmas gifts to hundreds of children each year.
The golf tournament was the first fundraiser held for the charity organization this year. Program coordinators generally hold fundraisers throughout the year; however, the recent pandemic put a damper on some of their annual events.
Friday’s tournament was sponsored by Big River Communications and was a collaborative effort of volunteer organizers Jim Kilker and Don Droege.
“It’s been a great tournament,” said Droege. “It’s always fun for us because we all get together like this once a year, and it’s not at a funeral or a wedding.”
Droege explained that generally, the same group of people participate each year, with the majority of the players coming down from St. Louis. Only one team was local, representing First State Community Bank.
Program Coordinator Lora Henson said the golf tournament is a significant contributor to the program’s success and typically brings in approximately $10,000 each year. The amount of money raised by the tournament this year has not yet been announced.
Sheriff Dan Bullock said he was not exactly sure how the Christmas fundraiser will look this year, given that they weren’t able to hold all of the fundraising events they usually would.
“We may end up having an abbreviated Shop With a Cop this year,” said Bullock. “We had [more than 500 children participate] last year, but coming up this year with the coronavirus, people laid off from work, and businesses running with half or a quarter of their staff, we may not be able to raise the funds to help that many people this year -- kind of a slack year for us.
“Whatever we raise will be spent on the kids; you can bet on that,” Bullock added.
This year, the players remembered the late Rod Harris, former St. Francois County Jail nurse who passed away earlier this year. Harris volunteered much of his time helping out with the Shop with a Cop program.
“This is our first event without him,” said Henson. “Even though I took it over, he still went to all the events with me. It was his thing.”
Henson said the next fundraiser would hopefully take place Labor Day when one lucky person will win an ATV raffle.
Normally, they raise money at Farmington Country Days, St. Francois County Fair, and Bismarck's July 4 festival but those events were cancelled this year due to coronavirus.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
