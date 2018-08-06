Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Search for missing man

The Goose Creek Fire Department is assisting with a search for a missing man.

 File photo

A search was underway Monday afternoon for a Goose Creek man who went out for a walk and never returned home.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said Todd E. Bequette, 57, was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, brown shoes and a black hat. He has a beard, is 5 foot 9 and about 230 pounds. Bullock said he was last seen at 9065 Apache Dr. in Goose Creek and left around 9 a.m. He is known to walk a lot. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Goose Creek Fire Chief Bob Reeves confirmed they were assisting in the search and had four teams out looking for the man. The search was being overseen by Goose Creek Security and the man was reported missing at 1 p.m. after family members became concerned.

It was reported that the man is new to the area and went out for a walk to look around, but never returned. 

Reeves said they ended the search in Goose Creek at approximately 4 p.m. after video surveillance of the gate was reviewed and it was confirmed that Bequette was seen walking out of the gate on foot.

Anyone who may have spotted the man is asked to call the Goose Creek Security Office at 573-358-5890 or Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

This is a developing story and the Daily Journal will bring more details as they become available.

Renee Bronaugh is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3617 or rbronaugh@dailyjournalonline.com

5
