The Goose Creek Fire Department will be holding a benefit to raise funds to help with expenses for the department’s fire chief Bob Reeves, who was recently diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
Reeves has been a member of the Goose Creek Fire Department for 21 years and has served as the department’s chief for eight years. Reeves’ wife, Wendy, has also served on the department for 22 years.
The benefit for Reeves will be held Saturday at the lake recreation hall.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with volunteers grilling and selling various donated barbecue food items including pulled pork until the food runs out, according to Goose Creek Office Customer Service Representative Sheryl Johnson.
“He’s a great member of the community and has been for 20 years,” said Johnson about the fire chief. “He would just do anything for anyone.”
Live music will be performed at the benefit from 7 to 11 p.m by Johnson’s band Exit 180.
In addition to selling barbecue trays, event organizers will hold raffles and silent auctions for various donated prizes including a .243 rifle with a scope.
For more information call the Goose Creek offices at 573-358-3133 or Kary Couch at 314-315-1223.
