Gov. Mike Parson was in Farmington on Friday afternoon promoting Fast Track, one of his top workforce development priorities.
Farmington was among several stops the governor made this week in efforts to promote and make citizens aware of the program.
The meeting took place at Parkland Health Center where Gov. Parson spoke about the advantages and need for a program like Fast Track.
The meeting started with the director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Rob Dixon, providing a briefing on Missouri’s need for the program.
“Every single day Missouri is competing for jobs and business expansion with other states and countries all around the world ... the one thing that is holding Missouri back from economic growth is the need to invest in its workforce development and infrastructure,” Dixon continued. “Fast Track is exactly what we need to help move our state forward. That’s why we’ve been working with our partners in higher education.”
Dixon then introduced the next speaker, the commissioner of Higher Education, Zora Mulligan who began saying, “...I think to a lot of you this might feel like just another meeting but I’m here to tell you that this is a historic moment.”
Mulligan explained that the working title for this program was “A++” because it has the potential to impact the state as profoundly as the A+ program has. The title now is Fast Track because it’s intended to be fast ... and to serve adults who need a little bit of training or need to a Bachelor's degree to compete in the workforce.
State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, took the podium next. Swan was the bill's sponsor when it was in the House.
“Our state has the seventh most diversified economy of all states in the country and we’re in the top 10 of the states in graduation rates. However, we lag behind in post-secondary degree attainment ... 2.65 million adults in our state have no post-secondary education and approximately 710,000 residents have some college but haven’t completed a degree,” Swan said. “We feel the fast track workforce incentive grant will get us on the right track very quickly.”
The next speaker to address the meeting was Sen. Gary Romine, R-Farmington, the bill’s sponsor in the Senate.
Romine explained that last year Missouri passed a piece of legislation that laid the groundwork for all of the state's educational institutions.
“It was a tremendous effort ... but along with that, the Fast Track grant is a way to fund the opportunity for those that need the additional training for the high-demand jobs. We have a lot of jobs that are in high demand but not enough qualified applicants to fill those positions," he said before introducing the governor.
Parson started by commending both Romine and Swan for being instrumental in the process introducing and advocating the program in the House and Senate. He then gave credit to Dixon and Mulligan saying, “I have to give credit where credit is due. They were really the ones behind this whole operation to develop Fast Track...What they did was just common sense, business-type approach.”
What we really did was look at what states were doing it right … [Mulligan and Dixon] took the best practices from [successful programs] and put it right in front of us in Missouri.”
Parson expressed consideration for the broad aspects of industries mentioning the Parkland Health Center where the meeting was taking place.
"You think of this as doctors and nurses but what you don't realize is all the other people that are involved in the industry. Whether it’s the IT people ... the people involved in the mechanics of this place .. .and on and on. That’s exactly what Fast Track is targeted for ... for those individuals and to give them the opportunity to skill-up.”
“Some people start college and they just don't finish for whatever reason ... because of family, financial or obligations," he said. “But they get back in the workforce ... and when they get to be 25 years or older, which is who we’re targeting with [Fast Track,] they’re kinda settled down a little more and they understand the importance of the workforce. Now we can give them the opportunity to set those skills up and get the education they need.”
Parson explained that while in Washington D.C. last week he spoke with the president and vice president, among others, on workforce development infrastructure.
“Those are basically the two key things that the federal government and the president and are focused on in this country.”
He concluded by saying, “If there’s ever a time for me as the governor to work with the legislators, it’s now. It’s a time for us all to work together. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is simply about getting something done for the state of Missouri.”
The governor took a few simple questions and thanked everyone for coming to the meeting.
Above all, Parson expressed his desire to get the word out about the program he so strongly believes will have a great impact on the citizens in Missouri who may have fallen through the cracks of the higher educational system.
In attendance were several business owners, administrators, as well as other legislators including Rep. Chris Dinkins and Rep. Dale Wright.
Fast Track is currently being considered by the Missouri Senate after being passed by the House in January.
