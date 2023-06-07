The issue of aggressive dogs at large was the main topic during the May 22 meeting of the Fredericktown Board of Aldermen.

"I thought it was important that we brought this up," Mayor Travis Parker said. "The postmaster of Fredericktown's branch here contacted me with concerns especially over in the Ward 2 area of town, about several homes. She specifically mentioned addresses to me, which I relayed to chief (Police Chief Eric Hovis), about dogs at large and some aggressive dogs at large. In the process, Chief Hovis has been very busy with that."

Hovis said he visited the addresses where the postmaster reported concerns and did find dogs at large.

"We went to the area of Lindell and High Street," Hovis said. "There was an aggressive pitbull that they (the post office) said was at large. There was, and it was aggressive. It wasn't people aggressive. I could go up to the dog and pet the dog, but the dog did try to fight with other dogs in the yards of people that were maintaining their dogs."

Hovis said, just in the short time on that one stretch of street he came across six dogs at large.

"I would say their complaints are legit," Hovis said. "I just wanted to let you know what we are coming into."

Hovis said, if the postal workers do not feel safe, they are not going to go into the yard and deliver the mail.

"They're talking about possibly even shutting down delivering mail to the whole street and maybe making people get mailboxes put out by the street," Hovis said. "We're trying to find a solution so we don't have to go to that."

Hovis said the owners of pitbulls and any dogs found at large were ticketed per the ordinance.

Several citizens were in attendance to express their concerns on the matter.

The overall feeling in the room was that dog owners need to be held accountable. The current situation is not good for the community or the dogs.

"I can't stress enough, we do not want to take people's dogs," Parker said. "It is about the safety of people. A lot of these dogs are over around the elementary school, which you know, not just safety of the carrier, but it's the safety of the children over there. It's the safety of people who want to walk, who want to walk with their dogs."

The board discussed looking into hiring an animal control person to help with the issue and is going to take a closer look at the ordinance.

In the meantime, if anyone has an issue with a dog at-large, please report the problem to City Hall or the Police Department.

In other business, the aldermen approved a liquor license for The Old Mine House Bar & Grill at #12 Court Square.

Three public hearings were set for June 12 at 5:15 p.m.: for a permit for tattooing and tattoo-shop use in the central business district; provisions related to off-premises advertising at athletic fields and the city pool; and \a request for a special use permit for a tattoo and piercing parlor at 12 N. Mine La Motte Ave.

The board also approved a purchase request for more block hours from Zobrio in the amount of $7,125.

During regular session business, the aldermen passed an ordinance to add pickleball use to the courts at Azalea Park and changing the time of use from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The board also passed a resolution authorizing City Administrator James Settle to apply for funding available from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources under the Missouri Clean Water Law.

The aldermen then went into closed session for two potential litigation matters.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown Board of Aldermen will immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session, June 12 at City Hall.