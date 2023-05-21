The Bonne Terre City Council at its meeting Monday night approved multiple bids and discussed putting city employees on LAGERS, the state retirement system.

Resident Bruce May, who participates in the city’s Planning and Zoning Committee, expressed during the public comments portion his concern regarding city building codes.

In light of some of the new development starting to come into town, we’re seeing a lot on the Planning and Zoning committee, I’d like to recommend to the council that maybe we get some uniform building codes like Desloge has. They basically adopted the National Electrical Code. So we have kind of an even keel of everything and it would be basically compatible with the other towns in the area.”

May added that there was concern that AirBnBs that form have sufficient safety measures in place, such as fire exits.

City Manager Shawn Kay said AirBnBs were already covered under the inspection ordinances.

“You’ve got to have additional fire protection, smoke alarms in the bed and breakfasts over what we would have for normal registered residential structures,” Kay said. “But also it’s already covered that you had to have a certain number of access and egress points.”

May said fire exits were what he was chiefly concerned about, and thanked Kay for the information.

Kay, in his monthly report, said the engineering portion has begun as part of the street overhaul project being funded by a Community Development Block Grant. Kay told aldermen they would notice some expenses in the water department since the city has been keen to upgrade water lines before the streets were repaved. The street project is being funded in part by the $500,000 CDBG grant and will address Summit, Division, Branch, Long, and Pointview Drive, and perhaps Mineshaft.

Kay said the engineering is completed for the walking path at Lakeview Park and the plans have been sent to the Missouri Department of Conservation, which is helping fund the overhauled path. “As soon as we get the approved plans, we will put together the bid documents,” Kay said. “Hopefully we can have that completed this summer.”

Mayor Erik Schonhardt asked Kay how soon they might approve the estimate.

“They’re generally pretty slow, it took a couple of months just to get the CAP (Community Assistance Program) addendum,” Kay said.

The downtown Transportation Alternatives Program grant is also in the engineering phase. The public is invited to a meeting at La Petite Salle on May 25 at noon, where input will be solicited about the sidewalk, lighting and ramp improvements to downtown Bonne Terre.

“The reason we’re doing it at La Petite Salle, as you know, that is on the route that is going to be approved and I just thought it made sense, if we had a question, we could go outside and look,” Kay said. “MoDOT requires public meetings for input and this will satisfy one of the meeting requirements.”

Kay said the water upgrades have been set back, as he announced during last month’s meeting that the contractor chosen in the first round of bids backed out. The council chose a new contractor during Monday’s meeting to take on the water and sewer system overhaul. “I probably should have called you ahead of time and said ‘brace for impact’ because [the cost] has gone up substantially” since the last round of bids, Kay said. The council chose CE

Kay said the city is looking into ARPA grants for police and fire departments. He and the chiefs have been sitting through hours of compliance training so they can make applications once the grant window opens. A local law enforcement block grant is paying for more body armor for the police department.

Finally, Kay reported, he is working with the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission to get another TIFF meeting pulled together to help move the Bonneville Plaza project forward. The decrepit, 1970s strip mall was purchased by the Hubbard family more than a year ago.

Kenny Farkas, building inspector and parks and recreation director, suggested an ordinance be considered prohibiting fishing right before the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s annual fishing derby for kids. He is checking with other cities that have similar ordinances. He said the city has 21 baseball teams this summer, and the parade on Saturday starts at 10 a.m. to show off the teams. He said the baseball fields are ready to go. The city pool will open Memorial Day weekend.

Fire Chief Dave Pratte said, hoses on all fire trucks save two have been tested, and the department has responded to 90 calls. “We are hitting the highway a lot with the rainstorms, there have been two to three wrecks at a time,” he said. “As bad as I hate to use firetrucks as blocks [to prevent traffic from hitting first responders on the scene], we’ll do everything we can to keep everyone safe.”

Police Chief Doug Calvert indicated driver inattention and recklessness seems to have increased in recent years.

“We have to wear high-visibility vests, hats, and I don’t know if the LED lights distract drivers or whether they’re already distracted, but I don’t know how many times I’ve had to dive for the median on different fret calls. It’s a real safety issue,” he said.

Calvert continued with his department report, saying officers have been patrolling Church Street. He added on May 21, he will have been with the department for 30 years.

Mark Homann introduced himself to the city council as the new Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce executive director. He said he was looking forward to this weekend’s Spring Fling in downtown Bonne Terre, and was turning his sights to the Fourth of July celebration in the park coming up.

In other business, the board:

Approved moving ahead to join the state retirement system, LAGERS. Kay explained it would be a more “robust” retirement offered rather than the matched IRA currently in place. The valuation is on public view for 45 days before the next step can be taken to join the retirement system.

Chose Gordon Bess Construction to demolish four derelict houses on Ash, Church and Oak streets for a cost of $33,000.

Agreed to approve replatting some lots in Bogytown. A homeowner discovered her neighbor inadvertently built his deck encroaching on her property, and she was willing to give up that land, but wanted to make sure all was legal on the books.

Approved a bid from Gibson Quality Roofing to repair storm damage at Parkview Apartments.

Approved a request from resident John Hovis to vacate multiple streets and alleys, and combine multiple lots on Ash Street so he can build a house without restrictions.

Granted a firework permit for Jake’s Fireworks to be located in the Harp’s parking lot.

Approved committee appointments.

Approved Pratte donating a 20-year-old SCBA compressor to Lake Timberline’s fire departments. “If I sold it, I might get maybe $1,800 for it, but I think brother should help brother, and they need it badly,” he said. The council unanimously agreed.