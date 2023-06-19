The Bonne Terre City Council at its meeting last Monday night authorized City Administrator Shawn Kay to move forward with several large projects the city is undertaking for the next few months, if not years.

Infrastructure

Aldermen unanimously passed the ordinance for hiring CE Contracting to replace water mains on Division and School streets, Phase One of an infrastructure project to address the city’s aged infrastructure and a fundamental part of the city’s Community Development Block Grant to fund the phases, and Transportation Alternative Program project addressing sidewalks and lighting downtown.

City leaders have been consistent in their interest to address the city’s infrastructure below the streets before addressing surface issues like paving, sidewalks or lighting.

“It is very costly, as you know,” Kay said. “We talked about the possibility of using $1 million in our AARPA funds. In addition to that, I would recommend to the council that we use our capital funds next, which are nearly $400,000 and the balance would come from the water department.”

Kay said the contract is for $1.9 million, but they plan to downgrade the type of pipe used, which should save the city $70,000. “And I did send a letter to the bond agency for the prior bidder and ask them if they would remit the payment for the bond that was not sent,” he said. “So that would be another $70,000 for this project to try to keep it from coming from city coffers.”

Kay said the company estimated the project would take about six months and would begin in July or August.

On the downtown Transportation Alternatives Program project, “We are working on trying to speed this process up, because as you know, it overlaps with the water project and we're hoping to be able to pick up some of the work that is going to have to be done on the water project during the TAP project. That is going well,” he said.

Kay said he had also started writing a new grant for phase two of overhauling the water system.

“It’s a CIG grant, a critical infrastructure grant, through the Delta Regional Authority. There are seven states in the Delta Regional Authority. You have to be in that and you also have to be a distressed county. St. Francois County is a distressed county, so we're going to apply for $2 million in funding to see if we can move along for the phase two portion of that project,” he said. “And the great part of that is, we are going to be allowed to use any funds that we use on phase one as a match for phase two. So there wouldn't be any additional out-of-pocket.”

Buildings and Parks

Building Inspector and Parks Director Kenny Farkas said he performed eight inspections and 14 re-inspections during the last month.

The playing fields for baseball and soccer are in good shape, he said, despite the drought. He said when it does rain, it often causes problems, but since conditioner has been put on the field, even rainy days have made the fields manageable. “We haven’t had to call one game yet,” he said.

The Parks Department opened up the concession stand on the field, so Mineral Area Baseball Association fans have been able to grab refreshments during the game. “It’s no money-winner, it’s just good for the community and they like it when it’s open,” Farkas said.

According to Farkas, he got a $30,000 bid for a camera system to monitor parks. “That’s for the whole kit and caboodle, but it’s only one bid,” he said.

An alderman asked how the City Pool was operating, and Farkas said it’s “super-busy.”

“West County, North County, all the schools are down there early, if you guys ever see that, they get there about nine o'clock,” he said. “Some may go back (to the schools) or they pay $1 just to stay extra time after that, but it's super busy. We're all booked out, every weekend booked.”

He mentioned that Friday’s evening’s free, outdoor movie in the park begins with seating at 7:30 and the movie at 8:30 p.m.

In other business

Ward 4 Alderwoman Andrea Richardson said she and Schonhardt attended a Missouri Municipal League Training for Elected Leaders conference in Columbia June 8-9, which “provides a nuts and bolts review of the myriad of important issues municipal officials face on a regular basis, from Sunshine Law to fraud, ethics and budgets to leadership,” according to the conference’s website.

Fire Chief Dave Pratte said a new volunteer firefighter has joined the department, and is being trained. He said he and a few other firefighters are working on getting a ham radio license as a backup to emergency communications. “So if we go into disaster mode, we’ll have somebody available to handle that part,” Pratte said. “Just a little more enhancement to our services.”

Police Lt. Bill Stegall said other than a few vehicle malfunctions, the department is running smoothly. The tornado siren has arrived and awaits installation. Stegall said they’re just waiting on a “pole and a hole.” He said in terms of warning siren placement, the city might be one of the best-suited in St. Francois County due to the triangular locations.

The city is taking nuisance buildings in hand, with aldermen approving ordinances that hire Gordon Bess Construction Inc. to raze homes at 133 Church St., 305 Ash St., 306 Young St., and 315 Center St. Kay said every effort was made to contact the owners and all legal procedures have been exhausted, and demolition was the last step.

Aldermen agreed on an ordinance to execute a quit-claim deed that would clear up property lines for the city and All About Safe Storage LLC. Kay explained that the city and the storage business each accidentally built on the other’s property, and the deed redefines the property boundaries.

Kids who fish in the annual Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Fishing Derby will have a better chance next year, since alderman approved an ordinance prohibiting fishing in general the day before the derby, and at any other time seemed necessary.

Aldermen approved an ordinance hiring GQR, or Gibson Quality Roofing, to repair a roof section over Parkview Apartments.

Aldermen agreed to a re-plat of a portion of D&M Subdivision so it could be sold to D&M Storage.

The salt truck will get an overhaul, as aldermen approved. The salt has been degrading the dump truck’s bed and Kay said it was overdue for replacement.

Aldermen also approved Aug. 4-5 for the city-wide yard sale; blocking off streets for a downtown block party on Aug. 26; and permission for the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce to sell beer, set off fireworks, and generally hold the Fourth of July celebration in the park.

The Bonneville TIFF is moving ahead to address the blighted strip mall on the east part of town. Kay said a meeting has been schedule for June 20 at City Hall at 10 a.m., to seat the board members and work through the process.