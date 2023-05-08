Two members of the Bonne Terre Police Department traveled to Jefferson City Friday to pay tribute to the memory of fallen fellow officer Patrolman Lane Burns and seven other officers slain in 2022, in addition to three more who have been killed in the line of duty so far this year. The fallen officers’ names were added to the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial and unveiled in a state ceremony.

Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial to be lit blue from sunset on Friday for a candlelight vigil, until sunrise on Saturday when a formal ceremony took place to honor the fallen officers and their surviving family, friends and comrades.

The annual ceremonies honoring fallen Missouri law enforcement officers were held at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial on the grounds of the Capitol overlooking the Missouri River.

Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert and Police Lieutenant Bill Stegall made the trek to the capitol city to join Burns’ parents, Joe and Julie Burns, for Friday’s vigil and Saturday’s ceremony.

Calvert said he had visited the memorial before, but he had hoped he would never see Bonne Terre represented on the circular monument. He saw Burns’ plaque for the first time on Friday.

“My Great Uncle John's [Goff's] there, he was killed on 11-4-’53. He was the police chief in Ironton, shot with a 30 caliber rifle on duty. And so, I've been to it before," he said. "They put the bronze plaques on there with the officers’ names and departments, and when I saw the words ‘Bonne Terre’ in bronze, I just... it was hard."

The next day for the induction ceremony, Calvert said, he and Stegall joined Burns’ family.

“I’ve been looking into it, and as far back as I’ve looked, this is the first death in the line of duty Bonne Terre’s had,” Calvert said. “As much as I’m glad he was honored, I’d rather his name didn’t warrant a place on the memorial.”

Stegall shared the same sentiment, adding it was a “bittersweet” moment to see Burns’ memory so honored.

“We got to the Memorial, and that was the first time we saw Lane’s plaque, it was pretty tough. Walking around there and seeing that, I’ve been to several times and you always go and pay respect to the officers,” he said. “You always fear the idea you might see Bonne Terre up there, and it did not feel good to see his name and ‘Bonne Terre Police’ actually on the memorial itself.”

Stegall said the weather seemed to fit the occasion.

“It was really, it was beautiful. It was strange, the weather was. It was overcast, then at dusk they lit the Capitol, which is where you could see the blue light,” he said. “Overcast, gray, with the blue lights of the Capitol. It was kind of amazing. But still very solemn. It actually was really cold and windy later in the evening, but the weather was beautiful the following day for the actual ceremony.”

Stegall will be driving to Washington, D.C. on Thursday in anticipation of the National Peace Officers Memorial Day, where he’ll be joined by Bonne Terre Police Sergeant Richard Mackley and Corporal Garrett Worley, as well as members from Burns’ family, who live in the Joplin area.

Burns and Worley were responding to a reported disturbance at the motel near U.S. 67 at about 12:30 a.m. on March 17, 2022. Mackley was also on duty that night.

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said hours later, as Worley and Burns approached the door to the room in question, a man burst out, spraying bullets at the officers. Although Worley’s lower leg bone was shattered by the shooting and Burns was hit by a bullet that just missed his protective vest, the officers managed to return fire, killing the man.

Burns died about an hour later at Parkland Health Center a few miles to the south. Worley was flown to a St. Louis hospital to save his leg.

Worley went through many surgeries over the course of the year and returned to the force in a part-time capacity when he was able, and on Friday, he donned his Class A uniform for the first time since that tragic night.

“That seemed to make him feel pretty good the other day, about getting that uniform,” Stegall said.

Stegall added that Worley opted out of the Jefferson City memorial ceremony since his 2-year-old child had a birthday party this past weekend, and he’s preparing himself for the Washington, D.C. memorial.

Calvert said he was grateful to many in the community for helping to raise funds to send the officers to Jefferson City and Washington, D.C., and he expressed thanks to the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team, which arranged last weekend’s occasion.

“Behind every badge is a hero who has sworn to protect and serve, and for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, we will never forget their dedication to making our state a safer place for Missouri families,” Gov. Parson said. “Let us honor these courageous individuals and their families still with us today, as we are forever inspired by their selflessness and commitment to our communities.”

“The 742 officers honored on the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial paid the ultimate price for their decision to serve the public and make our state a safer place to work and raise a family,” Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “We are forever indebted to the fallen for their bravery and commitment to public service.”