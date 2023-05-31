Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, Ste. Genevieve Police Chief Jasen Crump officially announced his plans to run for sheriff of St. Francois County in the August 2024 Republican primary.

St. Francois County's current sheriff, Dan Bullock, was contacted Wednesday afternoon about whether he would run against Crump.

"I haven't said yet. It's a little premature," Bullock stated.

A lifelong resident of St. Francois County, Crump, in his 20-year law enforcement career, has served as a sheriff’s deputy for St. Francois County, a patrolman for the City of Bonne Terre, and is currently the chief of police for Ste. Genevieve.

Crump is quoted in the news release as saying he wanted to run for office because “I want to lead our sheriff’s department into the future through positive changes in the patrol division as well as the detention center. I know the potential of the department and its staff, and I have developed a short-term and long-term plan to accomplish my goals.

“I must admit, I will have big shoes to fill following Sheriff Bullock with all the accomplishments he has made while serving our county over the years."

Crump is a graduate of North County High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy. Crump is married to Bobette, who is employed as a 4th-grade teacher with the North County R-1 School District. They have raised their four children in an unincorporated area of St. Francois County. All four children are graduates of the Central R-3 School District in Park Hills.

In addition to his law enforcement experience, Crump has served as a volunteer firefighter and as assistant fire chief for the City of Bonne Terre, and as a public safety dispatcher for the St. Francois County Joint Communications Center.

Crump is a current member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Missouri Police Chiefs Association, and the National Rifle Association.

Filing for the Aug. 6, 2024, primary election does not begin until Feb. 27, 2024. The last day to file for candidacy is March 26, 2024, and the final certification date for the ballot is May 28, 2024. The last day to register to vote for the Aug. 6, 2024, election is July 10, 2024.