St. Francois County Emergency Management's director, Nick Jones, issued notice Thursday regarding a burn advisory for St. Francois County residents.

"Considering the current weather conditions and increased fire risk, St. Francois County Emergency Management urges all residents to refrain from outdoor burning activities until further notice," the release reads. "This advisory is essential to ensure the safety and well-being of our community and to prevent the outbreak of uncontrolled fires."

Jones goes on to emphasize that the dry and hot weather patterns mean that the risk of fire ignition and rapid spread is significantly heightened. "Factors such as dry vegetation, low humidity levels, and gusty winds create an environment where even the smallest spark can quickly escalate into a dangerous and destructive fire," he said.

Jones is urging residents to adhere to the following guidelines to mitigate the risks associated with outdoor burning collectively:

No open burning: Avoid all forms of open burning, including campfires, bonfires, agricultural burning, and any other activities that involve the ignition of materials in open spaces.

Dispose of cigarettes properly: Do not discard cigarette butts in vegetation, as they can easily ignite dry grass and start a fire. Always use designated ashtrays or fire-safe containers for disposal.

Be vigilant: Stay alert and aware of your surroundings, especially in areas where flammable materials are present. Report any signs of smoke, visible flames, or unattended fires to the appropriate authorities.

Educate others: Share this advisory with friends, family, and neighbors to raise awareness about the current fire risk and the importance of fire prevention practices.

"By acting responsibly and taking these precautions, we can protect lives, property, and the natural beauty of our beloved St Francois County," Jones said. "Your cooperation and commitment to fire safety are greatly appreciated."

Iron County has issued a burn ban, and Ste. Genevieve County has issued a burn advisory.