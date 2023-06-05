On Monday, State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced an audit will be conducted on the City of Desloge Municipal Court following concerns raised about possible fraud. The decision came in response to a submission made through the Whistleblower Hotline website, which raised questions about funds being embezzled from the court system.

The whistleblower submission, received by the State Auditor's Office in October 2022, alleged that the former court clerk may have misappropriated payments for fines within the municipal court. After conducting an initial investigation, the State Auditor's Office deemed the concerns to be credible, leading to the decision to launch a formal audit of the City of Desloge Municipal Court.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

In a statement, Fitzpatrick emphasized the importance of the audit in addressing taxpayer concerns and ensuring accountability within the municipal court.

"Our goal with the audit is to get answers for taxpayers and root out any waste, fraud, or abuse that may exist within the city's municipal court. The people of Desloge deserve a court that has proper oversight and conducts its business in a fair and just manner," said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick went on to highlight the Whistleblower Hotline as a crucial tool for ensuring transparency and accountability in taxpayer-funded organizations and programs

When asked about the audit, Desloge Mayor Pete Pasternak said he agreed fully with Fitzpatrick.

“Desloge will fully cooperate with the state auditor's office. Because of a prior situation that was discovered, the city administrator of Desloge contacted the state auditor's office to request a full audit of our municipal court," Pasternak said. "She was directed to fill out a form on the Whistleblower Hotline. During this time, the Desloge Municipal Court will continue to operate normally.”

The formal audit of the City of Desloge Municipal Court will be conducted by an audit team designated by the State Auditor's Office. The team will delve into the financial records and operations of the court system to determine the credibility of the allegations and to identify any potential irregularities or misconduct.

As the investigation progresses, the State Auditor's Office will release updates on its findings.