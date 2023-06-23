Residents of Desloge raised several concerns during the city council meeting earlier this month, addressing issues related to the city's work vehicle policy, the recent acquisition of a new jeep for the water department, and the increase in water rates.

Residents voiced concern about city employees using work vehicles and whether the employees would assume responsibility for vehicle damages incurred after work hours, specifically bringing up a 2023 Jeep Cherokee bought for the water department as an example. City officials clarified city employees, not taxpayers, are responsible through their own personal insurance carrier for off-hour vehicle damage or accidents.

Residents speaking at the city council meeting also questioned the newly-bought Jeep. Several on the board of aldermen explained the Jeep serves as the water department director’s supervisory vehicle, replacing the inoperable city van, and pointed to projected cost savings on fuel due to improved gas mileage. The Jeep is also intended to transport new water department employees to training classes held outside the county.

The council also discussed the daily meal budget for city employees attending out-of-town training sessions. They considered revising the budget to provide a $50 per day reimbursement for any meals rather than a fixed amount per meal.

Regarding water rates, Mayor Pete Pasternak attempted to veto the proposed increase, citing the rising utility costs for the city. However, the board unanimously overruled the veto, resulting in a citywide increase of $1 per 1,000 gallons of water consumed, making the rate $6.75 per 1,000 gallons.

For an average household consuming 5,000 gallons per month, this change translates to a $5 per month increase. The board justified the decision by explaining that the rising cost of living, including utilities, necessitated the adjustment of water rates. Failing to make these adjustments now could have a more detrimental impact on the city's financial standing in the future, explained several on the board.

Alderwoman Kelly Farkas acknowledged the concerns expressed by the public during the meeting, emphasizing the board's commitment to open dialogue with constituents. Farkas said the board worked toward transparency and understanding between the residents and the city council.

"We value the trust of Desloge's citizens. It's important for us to engage in conversations with our constituents and keep them informed about the happenings in our city,” she said. “We appreciate their feedback, even when it differs from our own perspectives."

With the raising of water rates by 17%, the cost of water in Desloge is still lower than much of the rest of the state, with the overall cost of water averaging $10 per 1,000 gallons statewide.