Farmington Police Lt. Jeff Crites on Monday announced via news release his intention to run for St. Francois County sheriff in the August 2024 Republican primary. Currently, Sheriff Dan Bullock holds that office.

Ste. Genevieve Police Chief Jasen Crump announced on May 31 his intention to run for the office in the August 2024 primary as well. Bullock said he has not yet decided whether he will run for re-election.

Filing for the Aug. 6, 2024, primary election does not begin until Feb. 27, 2024. The last day to file for candidacy is March 26, 2024, and the final certification date for the ballot is May 28, 2024. The last day to register to vote for the Aug. 6, 2024, election is July 10, 2024.

According to the news release, Crites is a third-generation law enforcement officer with more than 32-years in public safety, crime prevention, officer training and supervision, and program leadership. His father Dale is a retired detective sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, and his grandfather, also named Dale, is a retired a captain with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The City of Farmington’s website indicates Crites was promoted to lieutenant in 2008, having begun his career in 1991 as a police dispatcher for the department. He became a full-time officer in 1992 and in 1995 was promoted to detective. In 1998, he was promoted to detective corporal and became commander of the Detective Bureau in 1998.

In 2000, Lt. Crites was promoted to sergeant. In addition to being the Detective Bureau chief, Crites is also charged with overseeing grounds maintenance for the police department. He supervises the evidence division and conducts all internal affairs investigations for the department. Crites is also responsible for maintaining the department’s Uniform Crime Reports and schedules public speaking requests.

According to the city’s website, Crites is extensively trained in criminal investigative procedures and has investigated more than 1,000 criminal cases in his tenure with the department. He is said to have taken coursework in criminal justice and criminal justice administration.

In the news release, Crites has listed many goals for Saint Francois County Sheriff’s Department, “among the most pressing is using the funds approved by the citizens though Proposition P to increase public safety.”

“As the county grows, the potential for increased crime grows. Jeff plans to make the county safer for our citizens by improving response time and implementing safety programs. He will ensure there is adequate manpower patrolling the county and will focus on recruiting, training, and retaining quality deputies,” reads the news release. “Jeff is also committed to stopping the lawsuits that plague the detention center and improving technology.”

Crites’s campaign lists such candidate strengths as: Founding member of the Mineral Area Major Case Squad; Missouri Department of Homeland Security Counter-Terrorism Officer; Adjunct instructor for Mineral Area Law Enforcement Academy; Member of the International Association of Property and Evidence; Internal Affairs Investigator; Reinstituted Mineral Area Regional Criminal Exchange Meetings; Proposed municipal court video conferencing; Assistant Emergency Management director; Instituted Prescription Drug Take Back Program.

Crites is a lifelong resident of St. Francois County and a member of New Heights Church. He and his wife, Crissy, have been married for 31 years and have three adult children.