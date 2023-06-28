At its Monday night meeting, the Farmington City Council agreed to make a house it owns on A Street available to CASA as an overnight refuge for pending foster children. The council heard a report about the fire department’s grant for children’s car seats, approved utility easements, approved an August street festival and gave an update on Tuesday’s Fourth of July fireworks display.

Fourth of July

“Concerning Fourth of July, we're gonna play it by ear as far as, hopefully we get some rain,” Mayor Larry Forsythe said during the Public Services Committee report.

Forsythe added precipitation prayers were needed.

The fireworks display is scheduled for Engler Park Tuesday, but regional drought conditions are making many local municipalities reassess whether or not to keep to the Independence Day tradition.

“We've got a fire truck we’re going to get out there and wet everything down," Forsythe said. "So, as far as Greg (Beavers, city administrator) and everybody's concerned -- the fire chief and everybody -- I think that we're still going for July 4th, but we need rain now. We really need rain everywhere. So whoever's up there, let's tell them we need rain.”

When contacted Wednesday, Beavers said that Friday would be the day when a decision would likely be made.

CASA lease

CASA of the Parkland, a non-profit organization providing assistance to court appointed special advocates for foster children, will have a new overnight refuge at 211 A St. for soon-to-be foster kids who have been taken into care, thanks to the council’s unanimous vote on a $1-per-year lease agreement.

“Okay, since this is the first time the public is really hearing anything about this, this is the building that is on the corner of A and College,” Forsythe said, explaining the house was bought along with the house next to it on College Street when the city decided to build the library.

“CASA is an organization that deals with foster kids," he said. "It’s very good. It’s very reputable. They've done a lot of work. They've been in business here for about five years now. Anyway, when they have to take the kids from the house, they used to have to take them to the office and they sat down in a chair in the lobby. The kid would just sit there, and they're scared to death because they've been removed from the house.

So what CASA wanted us to do is find a place so they can feel more at ease with everything and have something to do, to occupy their time and maybe take a shower or a bath or give them a meal and watch TV, and go to bed in a bed instead of sleeping on the floor, not a hard office area.”

Forsythe said the city would be making some improvements to the house to make it handicap accessible. Beavers said CASA plans to hold fundraisers to pay the city for the improvements made on top of the $1 per year it pays to lease the house.

Forsythe said he anticipated criticism from some residents, but “this is what we do. This is why we're a community and this is why we band together. We rent this out for a little or nothing, and they live there and you know, they have a place to stay. They feel safe.”

Beavers said Youth First Corporate, SEMO Family Violence Council and East Missouri Action Agency have similar agreements with the city.

Committee Reports

Police Chief Chris Bullock provided an update on his department and the fire department. He said the fire department has received a grant to make a limited number of car seats available to those in need. Bullock reminded the council, the firefighters are also certified instructors on installing car seats. He said they’re getting specifications for the next pumper-tanker, so they can put in an order, which they expect will take longer than usual to fill, due to the continued, global lag in supply chains.

Bullock said the police department is still averaging about 2,000 calls for service each month.

Two members of the fire department were promoted: Adam Schenavar was promoted to captain, and Jake Sikes was promoted to lieutenant. Two new officers, Gage Deblois and Rebecca Voyles, started June 5.

Ward 2 Councilman Harry Peterson said the next Public Works Committee meeting will be at 5 p.m., July 13, at the Development Services Building.

Ward 1 Councilman Adam Parks said the Public Services Committee met just before Monday night’s council meeting and heard about two U.S. Tool employees from California being given tours of the Civic Center and the Water Park on June 1; acknowledged the Country Days Moonlight Ride had 148 bicyclists and the committee thanked the police department for keeping everyone safe; Water Park attendance is up about 100 people a day over last year at this point, with the biggest crowd, 829, on June 3.

The Sports Complex was overlaid June 17, Parks continued. Ragsdale Field’s renovation continues with stadium seats coming in July, although 7-9 p.m., July 4, the public is welcome to see how the renovations are progressing. The Civic Center is still seeking applications for a new program coordinator and the committee is in the beginning stages of picking an architectural firm for the potential Parks and Recreation improvements for which a tax was passed.

Regarding Farmington Public Library, Parks said, this is the last week for Ryan Johnson's photos of the Harrington barn and for Tiana Johnson ceramics to be on display. In July and August, Larry Kropp’s landscape and life paintings will be on display. Summer reading program packets are available, and Tuesday afternoon summer family movies start at 1 p.m., July 11. Summer reading program activities start July 12 and will continue at 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays throughout the month.

Ward 4 Councilman Garett Boatright, on behalf of the Administrative Services Committee, reported members discussed the Mineral Area Council on the Arts request for the city’s approval and cooperation with an Aug. 4-5 arts festival. It was unanimously approved later in the council meeting.

Boatright also reported the committee discussed proposing an amendment increasing this year’s city budget for more meters. City Administrator Greg Beavers clarified the city is adding about $100,000 to the budget to cover more electric and water meters which are being installed. The city later approved an ordinance authorizing the increase.

The next meeting of the Administrative Services Committee will be at 5 p.m., July 17 in the Human Resources Office.

Mayor’s report

Forsythe commended and thanked the police department for its dedication to keeping community festivals and events safe and traffic-regulated.

“Every police officer has to go out and do this, and it takes a lot of manpower," he said. "They do it on their time off, and they do get paid, but that’s not the point. The point is, they go out there willingly to do it. They have a smile on their face. Just like at Country Days, everyone sees these police officers. It was hot, they were in full uniform, and they responded. We appreciate that.”

Forsythe mentioned Long House improvements will continue. The house was one of the first built in the city and has been supported and championed through the years by a variety of organizations. The city recently replaced the porch and is next going to address the sagging floors.

Beavers said the next sizable project for the historic home will likely be removing the vinyl siding and possibly replacing the four-inch lap with hardy board.

The council also:

Approved a resolution for a utility easement at 400 Maple Valley Dr. for an apartment complex.

Approved a resolution for a utility easement at 3422 Bray Rd. and Highway 221 to extend the water main to the old Warehouse Barbecue property, where a restaurant is expected to be built.

Approved the second reading for Bill 26062023, an ordinance which approves an RV storage facility at 20 Centene Drive.

Heard a first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s code dealing with nuisances.

Heard a first reading of an ordinance amending city code dealing with extra-strength discharge for sewers.