Juneteenth — commemorating July 19, 1865, when freed slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned the Civil War was over and they were free, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered — was made a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

Missouri joined 48 other states and the District of Columbia and designated it as a state holiday during 2021's legislative session.

Locally, the city of Farmington will be open, but Juneteenth will be observed and offices will be closed on Monday by:

Federal courts

Federally-funded offices and programs

State courts

State-run offices

Madison County government

St. Francois County government

City of Bismarck

City of Bonne Terre: Monday's trash will be picked up Wednesday

City of Desloge: Monday's trash will be picked up on Tuesday

City of Fredericktown

City of Leadwood

City of Park Hills: Monday trash pick-up will run on Tuesday

Mineral Area College

Originating in Galveston, Texas, Juneteenth has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the U.S. since 1865, according to Wikipedia. Juneteenth's commemoration is on the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865, announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army general Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas, which was the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery.