The Board of Aldermen for the City of Fredericktown on Monday voted to “postpone” the fireworks display scheduled for July 2.

Dry weather conditions have raised concerns about the safety of having fireworks at this time. Fire Chief John Clark has recommended holding off for the time being as the risk of fire is currently high. On Tuesday, a 52% chance of rain had been forecast for Wednesday, with no real precipitation received. The rain-chance forecast had dropped to 15% by Wednesday afternoon. A 47% chance of rain on Saturday and a 56% chance of rain on Sunday was forecasted on Wednesday afternoon.

The fireworks company working with Fredericktown said it would not be an issue to move the display to a later date.

“When I called John (Clark), my thought process was, if you have all those people parked and you have a fire, you aren’t going to be able to get to it,” Alderman Eddie Shankle said. “I think we need to move it. I think it is just too big of a chance.”

Alderman Rick Polete agreed, saying, why take the chance.

The board discussed the possibility of moving the fireworks to the Aug. 19 event being held by the Downtown Revitalization Board, or to Labor Day. A new date was not decided at this time. The vote to postpone was unanimous.

Real Estate Property Manager Barbara Peck with Love’s Travel Stop visited the board to give an update on its business interests in Fredericktown.

Peck distributed a handout to the board which described the company and its commitment to the community, customers and employees. She said, Love’s wants to be the best employer in the area.

The projected location for the truck stop would be on the northwest corner of Highway 67 and Highway 72.

“We’re planning on a Dunkin' Donuts with a drive-thru,” Peck said. “Right now, we’ve got a Godfather’s Pizza slated as the secondary food option. We also provide grab-and-go food and kind of a little internal deli area.”

Polete made a request to look into other places for the secondary food option due to the amount of pizza locations already in the city.

The project is set to include major road improvements, including adding a turning lane and a new signal on the west side of the off-ramp. Love’s plans to build a lift station, large enough for future development, and a waterline extension.

Peck predicted the station would sell about 50,000 gallons of gasoline a month and about 100,000 gallons of diesel per month.

“We’ve seen traffic along [U.S.] 67 increase over the last two or three years, about 10% a year,” Peck said. “You might see it 3 or 4 percent higher than the typical annual increase with us here.”

Polete said the community is excited Love’s is coming to town.

“We’re excited to be here,” Peck said. “The schedule that we’re shooting for, depending on how the winter goes, we might be able to break ground before spring.”

Peck said as long as all the approvals move forward as planned, the station would open sometime in 2024.

The next meeting of the City of Fredericktown’s Board of Aldermen will immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session on July 10 at City Hall.