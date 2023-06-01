The City of Fredericktown recently held a groundbreaking celebration for the construction of its new Fredericktown Fire Station, to be located next to a portion of its current building on West College Avenue.

The approximately 9,000 sq. ft. building will include 5,000 sq. ft. of drive-through bays. The rest of the building will have a gear room, bunk rooms, a training area, kitchen, and room to grow.

The design features a modern facade and a tower which is meant to be not only functional but visually appealing. The tower will be used to dry hoses.

A crowd of people came out for the groundbreaking celebration. Firefighters, police officers, constructions crews and citizens expressed excitement to finally see construction begin.

"Thank you to everybody for coming to celebrate this groundbreaking," Mayor Travis Parker said. "It really is a historic event for us."

Parker said the fire department was founded in 1946 and has been located in this location since then, with additions to the building in the 1970s and in 1984. The bays will remain but everything else has already been torn down.

"I'm honored to be here today for the groundbreaking of our new fire house," Chief John Clark said. "This is a milestone for our community and our department. We have been working hard to serve and protect our citizens, and this new facility will help us do that even better. It will provide us with more space, more equipment, and more comfort."

Clark said this new facility will be a symbol of the department's dedication and professionalism.

"I want to thank everyone who made this possible: the city council, the mayor, the architect, the contractors, and of course, our firefighters," Clark said.

Brockmiller Construction had the low bid for the job at $2,828,400, and was awarded the project back in March.

The entire project is being funded by the sales tax revenue brought in by Prop P, which passed in 2018. The proposition funds are allocated for public safety use only. These funds have also been used to increase police officer wages and will be used for the remodel of the new police station.

Brockmiller Construction Project Manager Tate Lietzau-Mourer said a few words during the groundbreaking.

"We're looking forward to teaming up with the Fredericktown Fire Department, the City of Fredericktown and everyone at Dille Pollard," Lietzau-Mourer said. "We are just looking forward to a good project and hopefully we can bring a facility to the fire department that is going to be great for many years."

Dille Pollard Architecture of Cape Girardeau joined the team in January after the city struggled to find an architect who could keep the project under the $3 million dollar mark.

Mike Pollard with Dille Pollard was at the groundbreaking and said they are thrilled to be a part of this project.

"The city is blessed to have a staff on the fire department that know what they want, know what they need and are able to communicate that with a design team that resulted in this project," Pollard said. "We are thrilled to be a part of the process and be a part of the team. We are looking forward to the next steps in the process."

