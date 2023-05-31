Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After more than two years of offering shelter and resources to homeless people, East Missouri Action Agency Inc. (EMAA) recently announced it is closing its Uplift Overnight Homeless shelter on June 12.

One of its tenants is particularly disappointed.

David Koehler said he's originally from Granite City, Illinois, but has been in the Farmington area for about 15 years. He said he had been living at the shelter for a few months and would miss the family feeling among the other residents and the staff.

"This means I don’t have a place to live. I’ve been staying in my van," he said. "I liked the community there, it was an extended family, we all looked out for each other. The staff went above and beyond for everyone out there, trying to find them a place to live and a job."

A dedicated non-profit organization committed to helping low-income people and families, EMAA, located in the Park Hills industrial park and serving eight counties in Southeast Missouri, continues to operate Head Start, LIHEAP, and other resources but is closing the 72-bed shelter in Farmington due to lack of funding.

“The decision to close the shelter comes as a result of an insurmountable funding shortfall, making it financially unsustainable to continue operations,” stated a news release issued May 30. “…Since the opening of the large shelter we have provided shelter to over 331 individuals and families and successfully housed 84.

“Despite tireless efforts to secure sufficient funding and maintain operations, EMAA has faced significant challenges. The limited government support has led to a substantial decrease in homeless support services funding, making it impossible to continue the shelter's operations without compromising the quality and safety of services provided.”

Keri McCrory, the director of EMAA, recently said they had been “pounding the pavement” trying to sell $500,000 worth of Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credits to keep the homeless shelter open.

“The money we had to support the Uplift Shelter ended because it was COVID dollars, so we’ve been trying to fundraise, and we received Neighborhood Assistance tax credits to sell to businesses that have a tax liability,” she said. “...Those have been slow in coming, but we’ve been pounding the pavement lately, trying to get those sold. It all depends on if we get those tax credits sold.”

McCrory indicated EMAA remains committed to exploring alternative avenues and seeking partnerships that could let them re-establish shelter services in the future. The press release states the organization will redouble its efforts to advocate for increased public awareness, community engagement, and governmental support to address the root causes of homelessness.

“We were trying to help the community and give homeless people a place to stay, and work really closely with them to get them engaged in employment and to better their situation. We’ve gotten so many people into permanent housing and got them employed,” McCrory said. “The homeless are a tough, tough population to serve and we’ve actually done a really, really good job, getting folks moving toward self-sufficiency and economic upward mobility.

“So I hate to see it struggle, but sometimes we just have to make decisions that are best for the agency. This is where we are.”

The press release reads that EMAA would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff, volunteers, donors, and community partners who have tirelessly supported the shelter's mission. “Their unwavering commitment to serving those in need has made a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals,” it says.

Koehler said he wants the public to know, the Uplift Shelter was a huge help.

"I lost my job and just, was having difficulties finding another one, couldn’t pay my bills and I don’t have any family, so I had to stay in my car until I could find another place," Koehler said, adding he had been a laborer for a construction crew, but COVID led to layoffs. "I want people to know, the Uplift Shelter was a place of hope. It helped carry us through the day. The staff cared about us. So many people didn’t know it was there.

"And we’re not who people think we are, the homeless — we’re not all druggies. They helped with everything we needed. Set so many people up with HUD, and clothing and food were donated. So many donated their time there, too, and they weren’t getting paid. They went above and beyond."

For more information on the closure of the homeless shelter or to support East Missouri Action Agency’s ongoing efforts to combat homelessness, please visit www.eastmoaa.org or contact Nicolle Hahn at 573-431-5191 Ext. 1105 or Keri McCrorey at 573-431-5191 ext 1125.

East Missouri Action Agency, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing a variety of issues that affect the most vulnerable citizens of our community including those who are unhoused. Since its establishment in 1965, East Missouri Action Agency has been providing support services, housing and advocacy to the communities of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties.