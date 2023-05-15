With rain and flood watches in the forecast, St. Francois County Emergency Management Director Nick Jones recently shared tips for avoiding being swept away in area streams, creeks and rivers.

Jones said the best predictor for future flooding is past flooding. He said the county doesn’t anticipate new areas to experience torrents of flow, the same areas, such as low-water bridges, seem to bring the same calls for first responders.

“We’re gonna have some water over some bridges, and the water is going to come out of the riverbanks,” Jones said.

Jones also recommended if someone has built their residence in a floodplain, they should be prepared in case they have to shelter in place with food, water, flashlights, candles, generators and other necessities.

“Most people that get hit with flooding, it’s not the first time they’ve had it,” said Jones. “So you know, just the big thing’s to be ready for it and always be planning if it is going to happen.”

Another good way to prepare is to buy flood insurance, according to Jones. Insurance can help cover the cost of cleaning up, and Jones said FEMA helps fill in the gaps a bit. The state can provide assistance also.

While not right on a major water source like Ste. Genevieve County on the Mississippi River, St. Francois County sees occasional flooding issues. In the past, residents have experienced problems.

The two main rivers in St. Francois County are Big River in the northern portion of the county and the St. Francis River in the southern portion. Big River drains from just north of Farmington up towards the Jefferson County line while the very northeastern portion of the county drains towards the north and the east to the Mississippi River. The rest of the county drains to the south by the St. Francis River.

According to the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, neither rivers are a current concern for major flooding.

Along the two main rivers, flooding has occurred on several smaller rivers or creeks including the Little St. Francis River, Doe Run Creek, Wolf Creek, Flat River, Owl Creek, Cabanne Course, Coonville Creek, Bee Creek, Blankshire Branch, Camp Creek, Koen Creek, Three Rivers Creek, Salem Cree, Terre Bleue Creek, and Hazel Run.

There are a few low-water crossings in the county that bear watching during periods of heavy rain, including Babiak Road, Hillsboro Road, Possum Hallow Road, Old Fredericktown Road, and Turkey Creek Road. A full list of low water crossings can be found on the St. Francois County Government website under the Road and Bridge section.

Jones said if a driver happens to come across a flooded roadway, it is important to remember the phrase “turn around, don’t drown.” It’s important not to walk or drive through flooded waters, since adults can be knocked over with just six inches of fast-moving water. It takes just a foot of rushing waters to carry away most cars.