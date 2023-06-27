After a prolonged absence of police presence, Leadwood has recently appointed Christopher Heatherly as its new chief of police. Heatherly indicated he recently initiated a weekly Facebook live session called "Chat with the Chief" to foster transparency and engage with the community. During the live stream, he addressed various concerns and outlined his vision for the city's law enforcement.

Addressing property violations, the chief urged residents to comply with law enforcement requests to enforce city ordinances. He highlighted the impact of neglected properties on the community, stating, "When yards are cluttered with trash and debris, property values decline, and nobody wants to live near that. Our request to clean up is not personal; it is essential to maintaining a healthy community." Heatherly stressed the importance of attracting businesses to Leadwood, noting that a clean and presentable town would discourage potential investors from seeking alternatives in neighboring Park Hills or Desloge.

Heatherly also said that traffic violations would be closely monitored and enforced. While he stated his reluctance to issue tickets, he emphasized the need for parents to feel secure in allowing their children to play outside without the fear of a car speeding down the street over the speed limit.

Heatherly said he has more than 30 years in law enforcement service, previously working in Illinois. He said he is currently in the process of relocating closer to Leadwood with his wife, Patricia, to dedicate his full attention to the city and its residents. At the moment, four officers are under his command, but the chief aims to expand the force and provide 24/7 service.

Heatherly said he was committed to collaboration among the police and the public. He urged citizens to cooperate during traffic stops, domestic disturbances, and all other interactions with the police force. Highlighting the importance of maintaining peace, he stated, "We don't want to make arrests. We want people to feel safe in Leadwood."

Heatherly addressed misconceptions regarding the apprehension of juveniles, clarifying that they are still subject to lawful arrest. He encouraged parents to educate their children on respectful interactions with law enforcement. Additionally, he urged residents to report crimes immediately.

Heatherly said he was grateful to the St. Francious County Sheriff's Department for its support and collaboration in the interim when no police chief was in place. He said the Leadwood Police Department intends to partner with the sheriff's office on various initiatives, including social gatherings and the annual "Shop with a Cop" program.

Heatherly said the "Chat with the Chief" livestream would take place every Monday at 3 p.m.