At the Leadwood Board of Alderman meeting Monday, citizens made their voices heard regarding their town’s almost-empty police department. Aldermen also reviewed the issue of livestock within city limits, and considered the possibility of Leadwood becoming a Purple Heart City.

The primary concern raised by citizens was the need for a police presence in Leadwood. Currently, the city relies on only two reserve police officers who visit infrequently. Several citizens voiced their concerns about what they said was rampant disregard for the city’s laws, including speeding, ignoring stop signs, and car theft. In response, city officials outlined a plan to hire at least one full-time officer, many stating that all of their applicants previously have not met the qualifications or reference standards. Several on the council expressed hope for expanding the force further when at least one full time officer is hired.

During the meeting, the aldermen approved a business license for Safeguard Security, a Farmington company which, while not technically a police force, can provide security services to protect city property and act as a deterrent to crime.

Mayor Robert Crump emphasized the importance of restoring law and order to Leadwood, and said, "Leadwood has such a cloud over the top of it, and it is going to take some time to get things back to normal. It is priority number one for me to get the police back together and bring some law to the town."

Addressing a similar issue, the council deliberated on a local residence with potential violations of city ordinances.

The discussion centered on whether the property adhered to the mandated distance of 200 feet between livestock animals and neighboring houses. When asked further about the issue, one couple in the audience indicated that the residents of the dwelling in question perceived the livestock animals as “service” or “therapy” animals. The aldermen briefly elaborated on what is legally considered a “service” or “therapy” animal, before Crump acknowledged the violation and assured citizens he had plans to rectify the situation. Attendees also expressed concerns about the property operating a business without the requisite license after multiple Facebook posts were made advertising the residence as an animal farm.

In a positive development for the community, the Leadwood Community Betterment Association announced that recent successful fundraisers had generated enough funds to construct new playground equipment. The planned additions include a jungle gym and a set of seesaws to be installed within the next few months.

The meeting also saw the proposal to designate Leadwood as a Purple Heart City, brought forward by a founding member of the Our American Hero Foundation (OAHF). This foundation, established in 2015, offers local scholarships to students from the West County School District. To achieve this recognition, Leadwood's mayor or the city itself would need to make a proclamation acknowledging the city's veterans, particularly those wounded in combat. The Military Order of The Purple Heart, Chapter 104 out of Fort Lauderdale, would then accept the proclamation. The OAHF representative pledged to fund the installation of three signs throughout the city, commemorating Leadwood as a Purple Heart City.

The council unanimously passed a motion to proceed with the plan, and a ceremony is scheduled for October to honor the city's veterans.