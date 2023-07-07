Captain Ryan A. Burckhardt, Commanding Officer of Troop C, Weldon Spring, recently announced Lieutenant Kevin Malugen, assigned to Troop C, has graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have had the opportunity to attend the program.

On June 8, Malugen, a Farmington resident, was among 238 law enforcement officers who graduated the 286th Session of the National Academy. The rigorous 10-week class consisted of men and women law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The 286th Session members represented 25 different countries, five military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the FBI's National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions. FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields.

Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered. A total of 54,366 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony. Class spokesperson Elie Abi Fadel, from the Internal Security Forces, Beirut, Lebanon, represented the graduating officers.

Malugen indicated the experience was rewarding.

“Of all of my law enforcement training, this has been by far the best opportunity to enhance my leadership skills while making connections with other law enforcement professionals from around the world," he said.

Malugen began his MSHP career in 1994, working in Troops B, C, E, and the Field Operations Bureau as a member of the Major Crash Investigation Unit. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2018 and was assigned to Troop C. He lives with his wife Kay (Russell) in Farmington. They have three grown children, Jacob, Madison, and Jordan.