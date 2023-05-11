Zachary Franklin, formerly of Desloge and a North County graduate, is the new Park Hills City Administrator and he has wasted no time in getting started. Three days into the job, Franklin was already attending a conference geared toward optimizing the skills for his new position.

Franklin was hired by the city after four months of rigorous recruiting efforts that led to 12 applicant interviews. Mayor Stacy Easter said Franklin stood out from the pack because of his knowledge of city government and economic development, his leadership skills, his willingness to gain knowledge for himself and the city, and his ties to the local community.

When asked what the community can expect from Franklin, Mayor Stacy Easter was optimistic. “Expect him to engage in the community, empower department heads, and create a better working vision for the city,” said Easter.

Franklin said he is “just glad to be back. It's home.”

Franklin said he is optimistic about the future of Park Hills. He said he sees progress happening all around with revitalization projects such as the aquatics center and the rebirth of downtown. He plans to improve resident life by increasing city revenue, promoting current Park Hills businesses and recruiting more businesses. Franklin said he hopes to build a network with other communities in the area.

“Working together will benefit the entire region. The success of one is the success of all,” Franklin said, adding he is looking forward to getting out into the community and meeting the people for whom he is working.

Franklin was born in Park Hills and raised in Desloge. He attended the North County School District, graduating in 2012. He then graduated from Mineral Area College and enrolled in and graduated from University of Missouri in Columbia where, in 2017, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Parks, Recreation, and Tourism with an emphasis in Sports Management and a minor in Business Administration.

Franklin turned an internship with the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department into a full-time job working for the City of Columbia and served as the development supervisor for five and a half years. In that capacity, Franklin oversaw all operations for the Columbia Sports Commission. The position of development supervisor was newly created so Franklin had the opportunity to build the department and create a network from the ground up.

About his time in Columbia, Franklin said, “I’m grateful for the experience.” Franklin said he knew it was time to leave because, “there was always more to do, not a lot more to learn.” He said there is a lot to learn as the city administrator and he is looking forward to the challenge.

During his time in Columbia, Franklin kept close ties to his hometown. He even married his high school sweetheart, Kierstin. Franklin and Kierstin often discussed looking for opportunities to move back to the area in order to be close to friends and family. The job of city administrator gave Franklin the opportunity to continue to develop skills and work for a community he loves.

Franklin, Kierstin, and Lola – an Italian Greyhound mix rescued by the Franklins during the COVid-19 pandemic – have moved to the area, and Franklin said they are happy to be in St. Francois County.