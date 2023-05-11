The Park Hills city council met in regular session on Tuesday evening and listened as citizens expressed concern about the sale of surplus land.

Resident Nancy Warren addressed council members about rumors concerning the sale of a 20-acre, wooded property located between Westwood Drive and West Main Street. Warren asked city council members to consider posting maps of surplus property to be sold instead of coordinates since residents are not familiar with GPS coordinates. Warren said the wooded area has served as a safe haven for wildlife in the area for many years and she is concerned that if the property is sold and developed, the wildlife could become a problem for the city. Warren urged the council to reconsider any sale of the property.

Another resident concerned about the Westwood property was Carrie Wadlow. Wadlow, whose residence backs up to the Westwood property, said a person who claims to have won the bid for the Westwood property repeatedly trespasses across her property to gain access to the lot. She had a question regarding a permanent lease for 14 of the 20 acres and she asked whether a title search had been performed before any bids were taken on the property. Wadlow also expressed her concern the sale of the land would affect its wildlife.

Mayor Stacy Easter addressed the surplus property issue by stating no sale of surplus property has been planned, no bids have been accepted, and that the previous community development director is no longer with the city. Easter explained the process for the creation and sale of surplus property. City Attorney Nathan Bollinger said he would look into the title search issue.

In other business, Jason Durett, the owner of Park Hills Underground, discussed closing part of Rinke Street for a music festival on July 8. The street would be closed for vendors, food trucks, and band performances. The council approved the closure, pending a list of vendors and food trucks for licensing purposes.

Ben King, representing Southeast Missouri Alzheimer's Association, discussed the use of Columbia Park for the Mineral Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Easter said the walk was approved unless ongoing construction for the new aquatic center blocked the trails. The walk is set for Sept. 30.

Greg McWilliams addressed the council and thanked them for their help at the cemeteries. McWilliams expressed his displeasure with another resident’s attitude toward the council at a previous meeting and said he is pleased with the current administration. McWilliams said he wants residents to unite and do more for the city. He gave a donation for a new sound system for council chambers, and left the meeting.

In unfinished business, the board heard from the Chamber of Commerce and made appointments to councils, commissions, and committees.

Derrick Hulsey with the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, requested permission to place outlets in municipal lot A. Hulsey said the plan is to reduce noise from food truck generators by installing outlets trucks can plug into for a fee. The four light poles currently in the parking lot will be removed, allowing more access to the lot. Hulsey also clarified the plan to reposition two light poles in the middle of the parking lot. He said the current poles will be removed and new poles will be placed on the perimeter of the lot allowing better access to the parking lot and better lighting coverage.

Steve Weinhold was appointed to represent the Planning and Zoning Commission, and Zachary Franklin was appointed to the SEMO Regional Planning Commission.

Committee assignments were made for the council members:

Community Development, Code Enforcement, Ordinance Committee: Chairperson Steve Weinhold, David Easter and Cindi Penberthy

Parks, Library, Senior Center, Pool Committee: Chairperson Donna Dettmer, Spring Gray and Wayne Cook

Administration, Personnel, Finance, ARPA Funds: Chairperson Carl Courtois, Spring Gray and Donna Dettmer

Public Works, Utilities Committee: Chairperson Alan Coleman, Carl Courtois and Steve Weinhold

Police Department, Fire Department, Court: Chairperson Spring Gray, Cindi Penberthy, Alan Coleman

In new business, the council decided to re-invest two maturing CDs, granted ARPA funds and adopted the annual code of ordinances. The CD’s are $100,000 each and will be re-invested with First State Community Bank for 18 months at a rate of 4.4% with interest paid quarterly.

Council members adopted bill #1590 which adopts the annual code of ordinances for the city of Park Hills. The second bill adopted, #1591, allows the use of ARPA funds to replace the HVAC system at the senior center.

Two officials were sworn in. Councilwoman Cindi Penberthy for Ward 3 and Wayne Cook will fill the unexpired term of Adam Kell for Ward 3. Both were absent from April's meeting, when the other council members were sworn in.

During the discussion portion of the meeting, City Administrator Zachary Franklin gave his first report to the council. He thanked the mayor and council for hiring him, said he was happy to be home, and expressed his enthusiasm to get started. He updated the council on a recent conference. Franklin also spoke about his desire to create stability for city employees and help them feel empowered.

The city council discussion included comments from Councilman Carl Courtois who represents Ward 1. He thanked city employee Keith Bainbridge for going above and beyond in his duties with animal control by assisting a resident with a snake problem.

Councilman Steve Weinhold for Ward 4 reminded everyone of the Blue Star Memorial on Friday at 1 p.m. in Columbia Park. He also mentioned that stray cats are a problem and options for population control are needed.

Easter updated everyone on the aquatic center progress during her discussion. She also said all surplus property is on hold until a new community development director is hired and more property research can be conducted. Easter asked Utilities Committee chairperson Alan Coleman to review a Busenbark contract pertaining to water lines.

No other reports were made and the council adjourned.