The Park Hills City council meeting held recently covered a wide variety of topics— including birds and bees.

Birds

Resident Brad Weiss addressed the council, requesting an ordinance change to allow rooster ownership, the ability to maintain a flock for educational and food purposes and to sell surplus eggs from home. Weiss says his family began raising chickens three years ago when his family decided to get a pet. He says some members of his family suffer allergies, so instead of the traditional dog or cat, they decided to get a chicken.

A few weeks later, they got four more and needed a coop to house them. Weiss says he made attempts to obtain a license for the chickens but was told no one had any idea what paperwork he needed to complete. Weiss says they maintain a flock with five hens and one rooster. According to Weiss, his daughter uses the chickens as part of homeschool lessons and she trains the rooster.

During a recent neighbor dispute, Weiss says, he was informed owning a rooster was against city code. Weiss says he asked about the process of changing the code and was given the opportunity to do that very thing before getting rid of the rooster. The council listened as Weiss told those present how chickens carry fewer diseases than most household pets and that small flocks have no risk of avian flu.

Weiss also said chickens are no louder than barking dogs. “Dogs bark, chickens crow, either can be unpleasantness to the wrong person,” said Weiss. He said 10 chickens produce less waste than a 40 lb. dog and that chicken waste can be composted and used as fertilizer as opposed to dog waste.

The selling of eggs from a person’s home is covered under Missouri statute 196.313 so, Weiss says, no further restriction is necessary by the city. He argues the selling of eggs and even excess birds is no different than someone selling litters of puppies or kittens.

Weiss alleviated resident concerns of chicken coops being eye sores by proposing the idea that many coops are built to blend in with existing architecture. About education, Weiss claimed, “This [raising chickens] is a practical life skill to learn. From food safety to legal issues. And above all, responsibility.”

An online petition created by the Weiss family ("Become more self-sufficient") with a goal of 200 signatures has more than 160. According to Weiss, the only other city in the county that does not allow roosters is Farmington. The current Park Hills ordinance regulating the keeping of chickens is 205.360 and can be found online under Keeping Of Chickens Within City Limits. The current ordinance allows for a single-family residence to keep six hens but expressly forbids the keeping of a rooster. The current ordinance also forbids the selling of eggs and other byproducts. Also included in the ordinance are fees and licensing requirements, containment requirements, distancing requirements and more.

Mayor Stacey Easter thanked Weiss for his time and the information provided to the council. She advised him the council will review the information and consider amending the current city ordinance. Councilman Steve Weinhold said no one voiced any objections to changes in the current ordinance during a committee meeting held on June 9.

Bees

Easter brought up a business, Hilltop Bunnies & Bees, who corresponded with the city about raising and selling bees and rabbits. The council discussed the necessity to create any ordinances relating specifically to bees and rabbits. City Attorney Nathan Bollinger advised the council current city ordinance prohibits the raising of livestock and in some circumstances the IRS considers these species livestock. Bollinger suggested creating specific ordinances pertaining to bees and rabbits would clear up any confusion about the permissibility and would allow the city to regulate the practice through a permit process.

Alderwoman Cindi Penberthy expressed concern about allowing bees to be raised within city limits due to possible close quartering with people who may have allergies to bee stings. To alleviate Penberthy's concerns, Bollinger suggested adding into the criteria a stipulation that bees would need to be in a larger backyard area.

In other business

Joyce Termares spoke emotionally to the council about the problems she sees happening with fireworks in her neighborhood. She believes people have become increasingly irresponsible with setting off bottle rockets and other allowed munitions. Weinhold told Termares he would be in favor of looking over the current city ordinances to determine whether changes needed to be made. Easter reminded Termares her voice in past council meetings caused change in fireworks code before.

John Mayfield addressed the council and asked for some type of compensation for property loss of value he claims is due to derelict homes near property he sold. The council thanked him for his time. In other business, COVID-19 relief (ARPA) funds were approved to be used for the purchase of a fire truck, a library elevator, and a water furnace with related parts and labor for city hall.

Also approved this month were funds necessary to modify the SCADA system to notify when water levels become too low, an agreement was authorized between Park Hills Senior Center and the Southeast Missouri Area Agency on Aging, and a contract was approved with R&B Tree Services & Landscaping for mowing of properties in violation of city code.

In committee reports, Alderwoman Spring Gray reported on the status of personnel insurance, updating the personnel manual, and the possibility of adding a digital content position. Councilman Alan Coleman talked mainly about stormwater runoff. Public Works is still working on finding the source of the problem for the stormwater drainage issue on Rinke Street, but they have discovered the source of the issue on Adams Street and are working on corrections.

Weinhold discussed special use permits for roosters, at-will inspections, and penalties for general animal nuisance. Running at large was discussed as well and Weinhold says repeat offenders have been given too much leeway. Weinhold feels animal control ordinances should be re-examined to strengthen animal control authority pertaining to the disposition of stray animals.

City Administrator Zachary Franklin gave an update on the aquatic center. He says it is on target to be completed by the middle of April 2024. Franklin said the slab is poured in the mechanical room, the stairs are poured, and the two main floors in the building will be poured on June 16. To this point, about 75% of main plumbing is installed and in about a three-week time frame, barring extreme weather conditions, the concrete for the main pool area will be poured.

During council discussion, Penberthy suggested re-painting some of the fire hydrants for greater visibility, reminded citizens to remove yard sale signs after the conclusion of yard sales, and passed on kudos to the Public Works Department from a citizen on Watts Street for their work on a water main break repair. Easter presented the idea of a memorial sign dedicated to members of the city government who have died. The idea was brought to her by Greg McWilliams. Coleman praised the public works department for the re-building of a ditch they performed on Dix Avenue.

During the mayor’s discussion, Easter presented several ideas. The first project was the idea of starting a park watch program to cut down on crime and public use of the city parks after hours. A second change presented by Easter is for the council to change from having committees to using work sessions in the interest of time management. Lastly, Easter praised Franklin for the work and dedication he has shown since accepting the position of city administrator.