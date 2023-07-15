DESLOGE - Det. Sgt. Sean Roney of the Desloge Police Department has been awarded a scholarship from the Missouri Municipal League.

There are only five scholarships awarded throughout Missouri on an annual basis. Roney is in the process of completing a Doctor of Criminal Justice degree. On June 21, Mayor Pete Pasternak presented Sgt. Sean Roney with his scholarship check.

The Missouri Municipal League Board of Directors established the MML College Scholarship program in 2010. The program is intended to help those employed in municipal government in meeting the costs of furthering their education. The scholarships are open to municipal employees enrolled in an accredited graduate or undergraduate program. Eligible applicants must be full-time employees of an MML member municipality. Graduate or undergraduate students may apply.

The program consists of five, $500 scholarships issued on a statewide basis. All payments to scholarship winners will be issued on a reimbursement basis. The class for which the reimbursement is made must be completed within twelve months of the application deadline.

The applicant must be a full-time employee of a Missouri municipality and must be endorsed in writing by either the city manager/administrator or mayor. According to guidelines set forth by the MML Board of Directors, each city may sponsor only one applicant per year. A total of three scholarships are allowed per person over three consecutive or non-consecutive years.

It is not a requirement that classes are applicable to the employees’ position but it can be taken into consideration when choosing scholarship recipients. The MML Scholarship Committee selects scholarship winners in late May, and recipients are notified in June.