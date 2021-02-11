 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Government offices close for holiday Friday and Monday
0 comments
alert

Government offices close for holiday Friday and Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

State and federal offices will be closed Friday for Lincoln's Birthday and Monday for Presidents' Day.

St. Francois County offices and Madison County offices will be closed Friday and Monday.  

Municipal offices will be closed on Monday.

Bismarck City Hall offices will be closed Monday.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday's trash will be picked up Wednesday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday's trash will be picked up Tuesday.

Farmington City Hall will be closed Monday.

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday's trash will be picked up Tuesday.

Leadington City Hall will be closed Monday.

Park Hills City Hall and department offices will be closed Monday. Monday's trash pickup will run Tuesday.

Leadwood City Hall will be closed Monday.

Mineral Area College's campuses will be closed Monday, as well as most schools in the area.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden remarks weren't trial prediction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News