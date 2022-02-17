Government offices close for Presidents' Day

Schools, state and federal offices will be closed Monday for Presidents' Day.

Madison County offices will be closed Monday.

St. Francois County offices will be closed Monday.

Municipal offices will be closed on Monday.

Bismarck City Hall offices will be closed Monday.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday's trash will be picked up Wednesday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday's trash will be picked up Tuesday.

Farmington City Hall will be closed Monday.

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday's trash will be picked up Tuesday.

Leadington City Hall will be closed Monday.

Leadwood City Hall will be closed Monday.

Park Hills City Hall and department offices will be closed Monday. Monday's trash pickup will run Tuesday.

