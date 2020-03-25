Governor gives update on lost school days, A+ scholarship, student teaching

• DHEWD is working with DESE to develop guidance for the Algebra I endofcourse (EOC) exam requirement.

• College students utilizing the A+ scholarship were previously required to maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA to be eligible for renewal.

• Due to classes at many institutions unexpectedly moving to onlineonly options, a student must now meet only the school’s satisfactory academic progress requirements, even if the school requires less than a 2.5 GPA. Postsecondary institutions have the option to apply the All Available Hours exception to the fulltime enrollment requirement for students impacted by closures and/or alternative delivery methods.

Updates regarding student teaching:

• DESE has waived the requirements for any remaining student teaching and internship activities that would have taken place in schools. These future educators have worked hard over the last four years preparing for this important career. DESE will ensure that these new educators get the certificates they have earned.

Other announcements from DESE and the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) included the following: