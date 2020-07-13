13 new COVID-19 cases in SFC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are 24 active cases, five of which are associated with the Department of Corrections outbreaks.

The county's total number of cases is 187. Of those, 110 are associated with the outbreaks.

The health center also reported on Monday that all the available slots for Tuesday's community testing event at Mineral Area College are booked.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported two new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing its total to 27. The county has four active cases.

The Washington County Health Department also reported two new cases. The county has a total of 39 cases and 10 active cases.